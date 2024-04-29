Chiefs' Travis Kelce signs record-breaking extension surpassing $17,000,000 Darren Waller deal

Travis Kelce is now the highest-paid tight end in the league. It's not a lengthy extension, as it only pushes his contract two more years out, but it rewards someone who has consistently performed and been widely considered one of the league's best tight ends.

NFL reporter Ian Rapoport broke the news on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"No more Champagne Problems: The Chiefs and All-Pro and Pro Bowl TE Travis Kelce have agreed to terms on a new 2-year contract extension to make him the NFL’s highest-paid tight end, sources say. The deal was done by his long-time agent Mike Simon."

Rapoport even managed to sneak in a Taylor Swift reference, citing one of Kelce's girlfriend's songs as he announced the brand new deal. The Kansas City Chiefs doled out a lot of money for Kelce.

Travis Kelce's extension will consist of $34.25 million guaranteed through 2027, meaning the Chiefs star will be paid $17,125,000 annually. And that will be a higher AAV than Darren Waller's $17 million salary with the New York Giants. He was the highest-paid player at the position, but that lasted all of one season.

Chiefs extend Travis Kelce closer to the end of his career

It's really hard to tell when someone is going to retire from the NFL, but that does not appear to immediately be on the horizon for Travis Kelce. Even though the tight end's regular season stats were down, he was exceptional in the playoffs and won his third Super Bowl.

Travis Kelce is now the league's highest-paid TE

Right now, he and Patrick Mahomes help make the Kansas City Chiefs an absolute dynasty. With things going well on and off the field, it doesn't seem as if Kelce is retiring soon, and the Chiefs want to continue having him under contract.

It's rare for a player to play his entire career with one team, but Kelce has thus far done so. He could be a lifetime Chiefs player as this contract will take him much closer to retirement age. What happens then remains to be seen, but the Chiefs want him to stick around a little while longer as they chase a three-peat and more.