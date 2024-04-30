Shortly after the 2024 NFL Draft wrapped up on Saturday evening, Central Connecticut State University linebacker Luquay Washington inked an undrafted free agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Washington was one of many undrafted free agents to get signed by the Chiefs following the draft. Interestingly enough, he backed out of a last-minute deal he had with the Chargers to join their rivals in the Chiefs.

Washington also thought it would be a better overall fit for him to choose KC over LA.

Speaking with him in an exclusive interview, he said he is looking forward to picking the brains of guys like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Chris Jones upon joining the team.

“It’s amazing, to get to learn from some of the best players in the NFL,” said Washington. “I get to pick Patrick Mahomes’ brain, see how he sees things from the offensive end that could help my play as a defensive player. I get to talk to Kelce, what’s going on in his head when he’s running a route."

"I can talk to him about how a defender is guarding him and how he can get the defender off. Chris Jones, with him being a defensive player, he can help with tips and tricks to get past an offensive lineman or anything to help accelerate my game. So having those guys like that on the team is amazing.”

Washington has been a member of the CCSU Blue Devils in New Britain, Connecticut for the past five seasons.

In 37 career games played, he has recorded 110 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and three interceptions, including a pick-six during the 2022 season.

This past season as a senior, Washington was named Second-Team All-NEC after piling up 31 tackles and 4.5 tackles for a loss, despite just playing seven games as he dealt with injuries.

Luquay Washington said he's ready to help the Chiefs three-peat

The Lombardi Trophy during the Super Bowl LVIII - Previews

While nothing is guaranteed and there is a chance he doesn't make the roster, Luquay Washington is confident he will make the Kansas City Chiefs team.

As he is getting ready to participate in rookie mini-camp, Washington said limiting mistakes and continuing to be a student of the game should land him on the Chiefs' roster.

“I’m just going to keep working, keep my nose in the playbook, limit my mistakes, and play my best football. I believe if I do all of those things, then I’ll be on the Chiefs roster come season time and then we’ll be competing for another Super Bowl.”

The Chiefs are coming off of their second Super Bowl victory in as many seasons.

Washington played as an outside linebacker at CCSU and said that he could be moved to inside with the Chiefs. The Chiefs currently have eight active linebackers on their roster.

Like many UDFA's, Luquay Washington is going to have to prove his worth and take advantage of every opportunity with the Chiefs.

