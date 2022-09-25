Chiefs vs Colts: Time, channel, live stream, & injury report

The Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts will face each other in their Week 3 matchup on Sunday. The Chiefs last played the Colts in 2019, and in five years they will travel to Indianapolis to play against them again.

The Chiefs have won their first two games of the 2022 season, while the Colts are still looking for a win. The Colts' Week 1 game ended in a tie against the Houston Texans, and they lost in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-0. Can Indianapolis stop Kansas City in this matchup?

What time is the Chiefs vs Colts Week 2 game?

The Chiefs and Colts will face off on Sunday, September 25, 2022. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET and will be played at Indianapolis' home ground, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana.

What channel is the Chiefs vs Colts game on?

The game will be broadcast live on CBS at 1:00 pm ET. Tony Romo will be the color analyst, Jim Nantz will feature for the play-by-play, and Tracy Wolfson will be on the sidelines.

Chiefs vs Colts- live streaming guide

The game can be streamed live on the NFL+ and Paramount+. Fans who reside outside of the United States can stream the game via the NFL's Game Pass app. The free streaming option will be available on Fubo TV (Free trial). You can also listen to the game live on Radio: SiriusXM broadcast: Channel 386, 93.5 and 107.5 FM The Fan, 97.1 HANK FM, and WFNI 1070-AM The Fan.

Chiefs vs Colts injury report

Colts Injury Report

Two players from the Colts have been ruled out for the Week 3 game against the Chiefs. The players missing are LB Shaquille Leonard and OT Bernhard Raimann. DE Yannick Ngakoue's status remains questionable and will be decided before the game.

Chiefs Injury Report

Chiefs' K Harrison Butker (ankle injury) and DE Michael Danna (calf injury) have been ruled out of the Week 3 game.

Chiefs vs Colts head-to-head record

The Chiefs and Colts have met 27 times. The first time they played against each other was in 1970 when the Chiefs defeated the Colts 44 - 24. Indianapolis is currently 17-10 against the Chiefs. If the Colts win on Sunday, then it will be their second consecutive win against the Chiefs.

Kansas City are favorites for this matchup, although Indianapolis will be quietly optimistic. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top on Sunday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far