Chiefs vs Ravens injury report: Latest on Joe Thuney, Mark Andrews and others for AFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens are set to face off in an enthralling AFC championship game on Sunday. Both teams come into the showdown with different motivations to win. They both have MVP-caliber quarterbacks and boast two of the meanest defenses in the NFL.

However, as expected, both franchises have injury concerns at this stage of the season. Both the Chiefs and Ravens will likely be without players crucial to their play styles, and it's up to the coaches to plug the potential gaps.

This article will examine the injury statuses of essential pieces to both teams' offenses. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Joe Thuney's injury status for AFC Championship Game

Kansas City Chiefs guard Joe Thuney is an All-Pro level talent and arguably the best offensive lineman on the Chiefs roster. Joe Thuney has showcased remarkable durability and consistency over his career, and he is one of Patrick Mahomes' best safety blankets. However, the seemingly indestructible Thuney is human, after all.

In the divisional round, Joe Thuney suffered a pectoral injury in the Chiefs' win over the Buffalo Bills. Following the injury, Thuney left the gridiron to seek treatment. He was replaced by Nick Allegretti, who ended the game in his absence.

According to reports, it is doubtful that Joe Thuney will be on the gridiron on Sunday. Kansas City coach Andy Reid revealed to reporters on Wednesday that Joe Thuney will be out of practice due to his pectoral injury last Sunday and that his prognosis for the AFC championship game is reportedly unfavorable.

There's a better chance of Thuney playing in the Super Bowl game in Las Vegas if the Chiefs can beat the one-seed Baltimore Ravens.

Mark Andrews' injury status for AFC championship game

Since Lamar Jackson became the starter in Baltimore, Mark Andrews has been his favorite target. The pair have an almost telepathic understanding of the gridiron, and it has led to All-Pro nods for both players. However, Mark Andrews has dealt with injuries in his career, and the one suffered in the 2023 regular season was arguably his worst.

Mark Andrews has been out since November and only recently started ramping up his training regime to help the Ravens' Super Bowl push. According to ESPN, Andrews is expected to be activated from IR and play in Sunday's AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The report further stated that the perennial Pro Bowler tight end logged two full practice sessions ahead of last Saturday's divisional-round win over the Texans. Still, Mark Andrews wasn't officially activated from IR before the contest. However, there's a significantly higher chance of suiting up for the AFC championship game against a formidable foe.