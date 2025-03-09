  • home icon
  Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown sends 3-word message after $11,000,000 deal to return for 2025 NFL season

Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown sends 3-word message after $11,000,000 deal to return for 2025 NFL season

By Andre Castillo
Modified Mar 09, 2025 00:53 GMT
NFL: AUG 02 Chiefs Training Camp - Source: Getty
Marquise "Hollywood" Brown will remain a Chief for 2025 season - Source: Getty

Hollywood Brown did not get a fair chance to showcase his big-play skills as a Kansas City Chief after suffering a shoulder injury during the 2024 preseason. But he is getting a second chance, and he cannot be any happier for it.

On Saturday, NFL insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported that the wide receiver has re-signed with the defending AFC champions on a one-year, $11-million deal. He is the first of their big three free agent wideouts (the others being former Pro Bowlers JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeAndre Hopkins) to have confirmed his future.

Taking to his social media, Brown posted about his return to KC:

"Back For Everything (heart emoji)"
Brown played just two games in the 2024 regular season, catching nine passes for 91 yards.

The news represented a much-needed breather for the Chiefs after incoming sophomore Xavier Worthy was arrested on Friday for assault. Charges against him have since been dropped.

Hollywood Brown was unsure of Chiefs future before Super Bowl

Hollywood Brown was asked before the Super Bowl last month about his impending free agency, and he admitted he hadn't given it much thought.

“I’m not really thinking about that until after this game,” Brown said per Pro Football Talk. “My focus is on the game. After that, then I’ll refocus on [the future].”

Unfortunately for him and the Chiefs, they were thumped 40-22 by the Philadelphia Eagles in that game. Brown finished with two catches on six targets for 15 yards.

After missing most of the regular season, Brown contributed to the Chiefs' run to a third straight Super Bowl. He finished with five catches for 50 yards in three postseason games.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid spoke highly of Brown before the Super Bowl.

"Hollywood had a good game this past game,” Reid said. “He gives you another experienced receiver in there with speed and ability. He’s done it before, and it seemed like he was on the same page with Patrick [Mahomes] this past week.”

Now that he has signed a new deal, Hollywood Brown will get the opportunity to be a much bigger factor with the Kansas City Chiefs next season.

Edited by Brad Taningco
