  Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster celebrates fiancée Laura Kruk's birthday with special tribute

Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster celebrates fiancée Laura Kruk's birthday with special tribute

By Himangshu Sinha
Modified Mar 12, 2025 22:43 GMT
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster wished his fiancée, Laura Kruk, a happy birthday on Wednesday on Instagram with a special message for her.

Smith-Schuster wrote: "happy birthday twinnnn 🥳 may God bless you with many more blessings... love you pookie 🤞🏾"
The post included several pictures of Laura Kruk and a short video clip showcasing moments between the couple. In the last clip, Kruk danced candidly as she walked around a garden in a white frock.

Kruk wrote: "Love you pookie 🥰🫶🏼"
Besides Smith-Schuster, Kruk also received a birthday wish from their pet dog, Boujee.

Smith-Schuster posted on behalf of the dog:

"Happy Birthday Mom 🤞🏾💜."
Smith-Schuster later shared the Instagram posts on his story, which Kruk reshared as well. However, Kruk continued her birthday tradition of posting a picture from her glute workout, as she posted a photo from her gym wearing her favorite leggings and wrote:

"Birthday booty pump."
Kruk’s birthday goals align with her career goals, as she appears to be an online fitness coach. In 2023, she posted pictures from her gym in her favorite leggings while declaring her birthday goals for 2024, writing:

"My birthday is in March, which means I'm locked innnnn for the next 3 months! Going to be focusing on gaining as much as I can for the next 8 weeks, and then a mild cut for 4 weeks. Excited to see what progress I make in this time period 🥳."
Meanwhile, they have another celebration ahead. The couple celebrates their relationship anniversary on March 13, as indicated by Kruk’s Instagram post last year:

"happy anniversary honey… yktv🤞🏼🍯."
Kruk’s Instagram account indicates that the couple had been dating before March 13, 2023, and got engaged in September.

The Chiefs veteran announced his engagement via Instagram:

"I thank God every day for you. Now & Forever 💍."

Smith-Schuster proposed to his longtime girlfriend on a private yacht while sailing off the coast of Nantucket Island in Massachusetts. He received congratulatory messages from his friends, family and teammates, including star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

