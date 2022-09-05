"You’re a grown-a** man in the NFL" - Stephen A. Smith rips into JuJu Smith-Schuster for his antics on TikTok

JuJu Smith-Schuster has been using the social media platform TikTok from as far back as his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith has had enough of the Kansas City Chiefs receiver using TikTok, and thinks that he is too old to be still on the social media app.

“You’re a grown-a** man in the National Football League. Get the hell off TikTok, OK? And get back to playing some damn football.”

Smith acknowledged that the receiver can play, but said that his priorities are off:

“JuJu Smith-Schuster, the brother can ball. The issue is we gotta get him off TikTok. That’s what we got to do. We ain’t looking at JuJu Smith-Schuster when he’s on the field and questioning his skill. We just saying the brother’s priorities need to stop with the damn TikTok.”

However, back in April this year, Smith had said that the wideout would have a comeback season since he was off TikTok now:

"All I’m trying to say is this, Tyreek Hill is gone. JuJu Smith-Schuster is there now alongside Mecole Hardman. Do you know what we know about JuJu at this particular point in time? He ain’t doing TikTok no more. He’s declared that he won’t be doing TikTok this year, thank God, OK?”

It seems as though that wasn't the case for the Chiefs receiver as this was supposed to be his last Tik Tok video back in March:

Since then, the receiver has posted many more videos on the platform, much to the disappointment of Smith. The wideout does have over three million followers on the app, so there's a large audience watching it.

However, the big question is: On the football field, how will he perform with Patrick Mahomes in this Chiefs offense?

JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs v Chicago Bears

This offseason, the Chiefs signed the former Steelers receiver to a one-year contract after he played five games last season. He injured his right shoulder during the Steelers' Week 5 matchup versus the Denver Broncos.

He missed 12 games because of it. Prior to his injury, he had a solid career with the Steelers, making the Pro Bowl in his second season of the NFL.

His one-year deal is likely to prove that he's a high-caliber talent that could be in line for a good payday in 2023. With Tyreek Hill traded to the Miami Dolphins, it could be Smith-Schuster's opportunity to be the number one receiver for the Chiefs.

Let's see how the 25-year-old will fare in his first season in Kansas. Also, how many TikToks will he have with (or against) Jackson Mahomes this season?

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Jackson Mahomes and JuJu Smith-Schuster in Tik Tok Battles Jackson Mahomes and JuJu Smith-Schuster in Tik Tok Battles https://t.co/NevTOopwgW

