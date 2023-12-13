Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney defends self over controversial offside call from NFL referees

Kadarius Toney’s offensive offside penalty nullified what would have been a game-winning touchdown for the Kansas City Chiefs. Instead, the defending Super Bowl champions have lost three of their last four, including consecutive defeats to the Green Bay Packers and the Buffalo Bills.

Meanwhile, everyone from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid, and NFL fans on Twitter had their say about the controversial penalty. This time, Toney breaks his silence by defending their case against the offside call.

Kadarius Toney addresses the penalty via an Instagram reel

If that play would stick, Toney would have finished the game with four catches for 49 yards and a touchdown. However, he was called offside as his foot was on the line of scrimmage. But in the video he shared on his Instagram account, he checked with a game official if he was properly lined up.

He went on with the play, knowing he won’t be penalized. Instead, his touchdown catch off a lateral by Travis Kelce was nullified. To comment on the matter once and for all, Kadarius Toney mentioned on his IG story:

“Heard the talk….Ima leave this here….Have a nice day”

Image credit: Kadarius Toney on Instagram

Two-time NFL Most Valuable Player Patrick Mahomes became the most prominent critic of what he believes is a wrong call. During their post-game handshake, he even told Bills quarterback Josh Allen it was the worst call he’s seen.

Mahomes also mentioned in the post-game press conference that canceling Toney’s touchdown took away some shine from Kelce’s Hall of Fame career. He also shared that game officials warn them if they are offsides before the snap.

Meanwhile, Reid seconded Mahomes’ claim about the officials warning them about players being offsides. The long-time Kansas City Chiefs mentor said such a penalty call should embarrass the National Football League.

Instead of returning to their winning ways, the Chiefs are now 8-5, just one game ahead of the Denver Broncos in the AFC West. They’ve also slipped to number three in the playoff seedings and the race for the conference’s top spot.

Kadarius Toney has been disappointing all season

That touchdown would have been the high-impact play the Chiefs are seeking from Kadarius Toney all season long. Unfortunately, he has played subpar through 12 games, finishing with 25 receptions for 164 yards and a touchdown.

A season after making the longest punt return in Super Bowl history, the former Florida standout had four games with nine receiving yards or less. He even finished their Week 3 victory against the Chicago Bears with minus one yard. Toney’s season high is 35 yards, a number he surpassed thrice last season.