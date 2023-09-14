Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney takes aim at ESPN’s ‘goofy’ Pat McAfee: “He be talking like he really know s**t”

Kadarius Toney's first game of the season was anything but a productive one. He had multiple drops in the Kansas City Chiefs' season opener against the Detroit Lions, and was directly responsible for his team's shocking loss as the defending champions.

Toney deleted his Twitter account right after the loss to avoid the torrential rain of criticism, but kept his Instagram account up to be active on social media. After taking shots at New York Giants fans after the 40-0 loss to the Dallas Cowboys during the first Sunday Night Football of the season, Toney is now attacking Pat McAfee.

During his ESPN show, McAfee tried to get fans into the dynamics of Chris Jones' negotiation with Brett Veach and Chris Jones, all based on Jones' press interview after signing a new deal. While McAfee was just trying to guess, he spoke like someone who knew what happened inside the Chiefs, and Toney wasted no time taking a shot at him for that:

Kadarius Toney's knee injury in camp might be limiting the wide receiver?

Just when you thought that this could be the breakout year for Toney, his fortunes were affected by a knee injury that affected much of his training camp. He had a meniscus trim after the season that had more than enough time to heal, but it's still a situation worth noticing.

For players like Kadarius Toney, whose speed is a huge part of his game, suffering knee injuries can be detrimental in the long term as well. His agility is affected, creating separation from the defenders becomes more difficult, and overall his value diminishes.

Having surgery during the Kansas City Chiefs camp, as small as it is, will always affect your status at the start of the season. The lack of rhythm and reps certainly played a part in his awful season debut on Thursday.

Travis Kelce's return in Week 2 along with Chris Jones' holdout ending due to a new deal should make things easier for the Chiefs and take the pressure off other players' shoulders. Still, Kadarius Toney has the speed to be a difference-maker, but he needs to concentrate more.