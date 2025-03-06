Chiefs WR Rashee Rice name drops 2 NFL teams where Shedeur Sanders could end up getting drafted to

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has some ideas about where quarterback Shedeur Sanders could end up when the 2025 NFL draft is all said and done. Sanders is, arguably, the top signal-caller in the draft class.

Sanders' rival, Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward, is on most analysts' boards as the best available at the position. Sanders has been projected to go anywhere within the top 10 picks, ranging from teams like the Tennessee Titans at first overall to the Las Vegas Raiders with the sixth overall pick.

However, on Wednesday, Rice said on the "I Am Athlete" show that he believes the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback will either go to the New York Giants at the number three selection or the Raiders at six.

“Oh, where he might play, though, probably, like, honestly, I can see him go to New York or the Raiders,” Rice said.

Either of the two is a realistic option for Sanders, who comes off a senior campaign in which he tossed for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions. Only Ward threw for more touchdowns than Sanders in the entire nation. It will be interesting to see if Sanders or Ward are selected first when the draft starts from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Apr. 24.

Rashee Rice looking to bounce back from injury with Chiefs in 2025

Rice had a phenomenal rookie campaign with the Chiefs after being drafted by the team in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft. He hauled in just under 1,000 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in a year where the Chiefs won the Super Bowl. However, in 2024, Rice faced some serious adversity. He suffered an LCL and hamstring injury against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4.

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Imagn

Rice was forced to undergo surgery to repair the issue, which ended his season. He missed a season that saw the Chiefs win the AFC championship yet again and on their way to a potential third-straight Super Bowl victory, which would've been the first time in league history a franchise would've accomplished the unthinkable feat. However, the Philadelphia Eagles put on a dominant victory over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, ending those dreams.

Rice hopes to return to the field fully healthy for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season, in which the Chiefs hope to return to Super Bowl glory yet again.

