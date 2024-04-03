Chiefs WR Rashee Rice officially takes responsibility for major Dallas car accident that injured four 

Kansas City Chiefs star Rashee Rice has been under investigation this week with his car involved in a major car accident in Dallas. The NFL star's car was reportedly racing another Lamborghini and Rice's dashcam footage went viral as the investigation proceeded.

Rice's lawyer, Mr. Royce West of West & Associates, LLP, issued a statement, adding that Rice's thoughts are with everyone impacted by the accident. Rice, at his end, was reportedly 'cooperating with local authorities' to take any steps necessary to address the situation.

The Chiefs WR made his own statement on Wednesday, April 3rd, reading:

"Today I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday's accident. I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities.I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday's accident".

Furthermore, while it has been confirmed that it was Rashee Rice's car (a Corvette) at the scene, there is no information about who was driving while the accident took place.

The cars were reportedly racing, ultimately resulting in a six-car accident where a total of four people were injured and had to be taken to a hospital.

Security footage shared after the accident captured multiple men leaving the scene. Rice was reportedly not present in the footage.