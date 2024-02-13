Chiefs WR Rashee Rice’s girlfriend Dacoda Nicole beefs with 49ers RB Jordan Mason’s girlfriend Allahbia Mitchell after Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was an integral part of the team's success leading up to the win in Super Bowl LVIII. His girlfriend, Dacoda Nicole, celebrated the Chiefs' big win with posts on social media that eventually led to disagreement with San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason's girlfriend, Allahbia Mitchell.

The posts, which both parties have now deleted, began when Allahbia Mitchell commented that the Chiefs' ladies weren't original because the TikTok post was in reference to the recent "of course" trend. The 49ers' significant others recently posted a similar video, and she believed the Chiefs' ladies copied their idea.

The girlfriends of Chiefs' Rashee Rice and 49ers' Jordan Mason got into a social media squabble after Super Bowl LVIII.

Allahbia Mitchell clarified in the comments that her post was not about the San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game but the two TikTok videos.

Other social media users were then involved and said that the Kansas City Chiefs only won out of default. The comments were deleted, but the TikTok videos were shared on a "beef" Instagram account, as seen above.

Who is Rashee Rice's girlfriend, Dacoda Nicole Jones?

Rashee Rice was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft out of Southern Methodist University. Rice has been dating Dacoda Nicole Jones for a few years, although the actual timeline is unknown. The couple have a two-year-old son named Kasai, who was born in 2021.

Jones announced a few months ago that she and Rice are expecting their second child in 2024. Besides being Rashee Rice's longtime partner and soon-to-be mother of two, she is also a content creator.

Dacoda Nicole Jones is a content creator and social media influencer who has over 13,000 followers on Instagram. She creates style-inspired content with her everyday fashion. She also uploads gameday content and takes fans along the way as she attends Kansas City Chiefs games.