Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy recalls 'cool' on-field interaction with Taylor Swift at AFC title clash vs Bills

Xavier Worthy was an important part of the Kansas Chiefs' dominant 2024 season, catching 59 passes for 638 yards and six touchdowns. He now has a chance to help them clinch a historic Super Bowl hat trick after winning the AFC Championship Game vs. the Buffalo Bills.

Speaking to Alec Nolan, reporter for ABC's Fresno affiliate WFSB-TV on Wednesday, the rookie wide receiver discussed the AFCCG win and his encounter with Travis Kelce's multi-platinum pop superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift last Sunday.

"I just met her. I was like, 'Damn, she's tall'. She's taller than me. We were on the field and she walked right past me and said, 'Oh you’re the one who got drafted?' It was cool."

Xavier Worthy hoping that Super Bowl LIX goes differently from college farewell in New Orleans

The venue of Super Bowl LIX holds a significant meaning for Xavier Worthy. In his final season with Texas, he helped the Longhorns defeat the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 Championship Game and earn a place in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

However, they lost to the Washington Huskies in the Allstate Bowl - which just so happened to be held at the Caesars Superdome. Thirteen months later, he is hoping for a different result and a piece of history.

"I mean, wow, I was hoping to get back in there, man. Lost my last one in there. So, just get a chance at redemption ... I got this picture in the end zone when I was sitting in the end zone. They're doing, like, the ceremony. So that's just like, my memory. Motivating. It's my motivation," Worthy told reporters on Thursday (via A to Z Sports).

Worthy impressed in the aforementioned conference title game with six catches for 85 yards and a touchdown and will be expected to play a major part next week. Andy Reid praised him and his improvements in Monday's presser.

“I was actually talking to his mom about that after the game. The kid, every week, has just gotten better, and better, and better. And he’s really put together a nice half of the season — the second half, here.

“So, it looks like (he and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are) on the same page and they’ll have a big challenge in two weeks with the Eagles — their secondary, they’ve got a real good secondary there, too,” he said (via NBC Sports).

Super Bowl LIX kicks off at 6:30 PM ET on Fox on February 9.

