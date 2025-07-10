Chiefs' Xavier Worthy gets honest on Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' telepathic connection

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have formed one of the best quarterback-pass catcher duos in NFL history. The Kansas City Chiefs stars have been together since 2017, when Mahomes was selected with the No. 10 pick in the draft. Their connection has been unmatched since then, as they've led the Chiefs to seven AFC championship games (5-2) and five Super Bowl appearances (3-2).

Ad

They have already made history, but neither is trying to stop anytime soon. Even though Kelce flirted with retirement after Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Chiefs star duo is ready to bounce back in 2025.

It only took one season for Xavier Worthy to realize that Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce share a special connection on the field. The sophomore wide receiver broke down how connected they are to Kay Adams on her "Up & Adams" show on Wednesday.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“In big moments, Travis is just going to be traving," Worthy said. "And him and Pat's connection is just, it's so crazy. Like in practice, you'll see Pat throw a ball. Travis not even looking at it, he puts his hands down and catches the ball. So it just shows like the connection and the ability to have together."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are close both on and off the field, and their friendship has translated into positive results for the Chiefs. They have unfinished business ahead of a new season, and both players are setting high expectations for each other.

Patrick Mahomes on what he expects to see from Travis Kelce

Both Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce had down years in 2024. The quarterback posted career-lows in yards (3,928) and touchdowns (26) while taking a career-high in sacks (36) in a season that still saw the Chiefs post a 15-2 record.

Ad

After the tight end confirmed his return for another season, Mahomes made it clear he wants to see a rejuvenated Kelce on the field.

"I expect Travis to be Travis,” Mahomes said at Chiefs' mandatory minicamp last month. "Obviously, the play on the field's going to be high. He's going to go out there with the mentality that we're trying to win the Super Bowl this year with us falling short this last year."

Kelce recorded 97 receptions and career-lows in yards (823) and touchdowns (three) in 2024. As he enters his 13th NFL season, the Chiefs will hope to see something different in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.