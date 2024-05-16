  • NFL
  Chiefs Xavier Worthy's car stolen from WR's apartment in Kansas City: Report

By Robert Gullo
Modified May 16, 2024 16:17 GMT
2023 Big 12 Championship - Oklahoma State v Texas
Wide receiver Xavier Worthy was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs less than a month ago, and before playing on the team, he got a not-so-warm welcome to the NFL. Per the Chiefs, Worthy had his car stolen recently from the garage at his apartment complex.

A source said it seemed to have been an organized crime, but no one was hurt. There haven't been many details released about the incident other than that Worthy's car was simply stolen.

Worthy was the Chiefs' first-round pick last month and set the NFL record for the fastest combine (4.21 second 40-yard dash) in NFL history.

Xavier Worthy and quarterback Patrick Mahomes seem to be building up a connection already

Xavier Worthy during the 2024 NFL Combine
This year, Worthy has the chance to prove he can be one of the most dynamic players in the NFL. With Rashee Rice's status in limbo for the season, Worthy should have an even bigger role in the Chiefs' offense this season.

Speaking to reporters earlier this month, Worthy talked about the connection that he and Patrick Mahomes have been building.

“I talked to him and connected with him a little bit," said Worthy. "He was excited about me coming into the camp just to learn the offense [getting on] the field and [getting] my feet wet on offense.
"It’s amazing just to be able to have that quarterback that wants you too. That means they’re obviously going to try to find ways to get you the ball and make it part of the offense, so it’s just a huge part of it.”

It's good to see Mahomes connecting with their young first-round pick, as they could become a dynamic connection for years to come.

How do you think Worthy will do as a rookie? Let us know in the comments section.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Xavier Worthy, Chiefswire, and Sportskeeda

