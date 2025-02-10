Chiefs' Xavier Worthy stirs teammates' retirement speculations amid Travis Kelce's uncertain future after Super Bow LIX loss

Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy stirred retirement rumors about his teammates shortly after the Super Bowl. Worthy spoke to the media on Sunday, February 9, following the Chiefs' 40-22 Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans.

The rookie expressed his gratitude to the veterans and said some may not be back once it's time to take to the field next season.

"I just want to thank the guys in my room. This might be my last time playing with them - some of them. D-Hop, might be his last game. Trades happen, so, I want to thank the guys that really helped me out a lot. Just for my development as a man and a player within this league. The knowledge they gave me to learn and keep building my rookie year I just really appreciate them for that."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Worthy didn't specifically mention him, but all eyes appear to be on Travis Kelce heading into the off-season. The 35-year-old has been subject to many rumors about a potential retirement after this season's conclusion.

Kelce won three Super Bowls with the Chiefs and established himself as one of the greatest tight ends of all time. If Kelce does decide to retire, he is arguably a sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer.

While the Chiefs came up short against the Eagles and were unsuccessful in their attempts to become the first NFL team in league history to win three straight Super Bowls, Worthy hauled in eight catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles thwart the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

The Jalen Hurts-led Eagles came out swinging in New Orleans today. The defense was able to turn over the ball several times, picking off Mahomes twice and sacking the signal-caller on multiple occasions. When it was all said and done, the Eagles put up 40 points on the night and won their first Super Bowl since 2018.

Hurts and star running back Saquon Barkley captured the first Super Bowl rings of their legendary careers on Sunday. As they head into the offseason, the Eagles will begin their search for a new offensive coordinator with Kellen Moore reportedly moving to the New Orleans Saints as head coach.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.