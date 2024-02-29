ChiefsAholic has finally seen his punishment.

On Wednesday, Xavier Babudar, the 29-year-old man behind the Kansas City Chiefs wolf costume, pled guilty to eleven counts of robbery/attempted robbery, among other crimes. In addition to paying over half a million dollars in restitution to his victims and forfeiting stolen property, he may also face up to 50 years in prison if convicted.

His lawyer Matthew Merryman, meanwhile, decided to use football terms in a press statement:

“From the beginning of this case, folks, the government has been blitzing. And Xavier’s pocket was collapsing But today, Xavier has stepped into the pressure. He took responsibility for his actions."

“If I know anything about Xavier, and if the Chiefs Kingdom knows anything about ChiefsAholic, we know that he doesn’t give up. We know that if he stumbled, and he fell, he didn’t let his knee touch the ground.”

However, it did not go well with the social media community:

The criminal career and arrests of Xavier Babudar aka ChiefsAholic: An overview

ChiefsAholic's crime spree began in March 2022, when he robbed an Iowa Great Western Bank branch of $70,000. Next month, he was hypothesized to have stolen more than $800,000 from banks or credit unions in Iowa, Minnesota, Tennessee, and Nebraska.

On the morning of December 16, he walked into the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union and managed to take $150,000 before being apprehended by police. Speaking to ESPN, Payton Garcia, the teller involved in the incident, said:

"I was terrified. In my head, I was thinking, 'This is it. If we don't get this open, today is my last day alive.'"

Upon being presented to the court, ChiefsAholic initially pled not guilty. While his bail was initially set at $200,000, it was reduced to $80,000 on two conditions: 1) he had to wear an ankle monitor and 2) had to remain in Oklahoma. He was released in February on bail, only to cut off his ankle monitor shortly after earning $100,000 in sports bets and go on the run again.

He would eventually be rearrested in July 2023 near Sacramento, California, and indicted the next month for his crimes in Missouri.