ChiefsAHolic was able to see Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII over the Philadelphia Eagles in a thriller 38-35 contest, but he won't be able to witness his favorite quarterback for a while. After being caught (again) by the police, he's now facing federal charges over bank robberies and money laundering.

His arrest was the source of plenty of news over the past month, and it looks like he's going to have a hard time defending himself or getting away from prison this time. With his situation becoming worse following the charges, Chiefs fans were able to recover an old tweet where he says that 'hard work pays off' and listed all the things he was able to, well, 'accomplish' in his life:

Who is ChiefsAHolic? What did he do?

The superfan, whose original name is Xavier Babudar, was chased by police for more than two months. He was able to see Patrick Mahomes lead his team to another Super Bowl win, but not long after, he became a fugitive.

ChiefsAholic allegedly robbed a bank and removed his GPS monitor while out on bail, and as a result, was placed on the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted list.

According to reports from Pro Football Talk, Babudar was arrested for his alleged involvement in a bank robbery at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union in Bixby, Oklahoma. He was released on bond in February, which coincided with the month when the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Babudar gained recognition among Chiefs fans for his distinctive wolf costume that he would wear during games. Now that ChiefsAholic is arrested again, we probably won't see many wolf costumes during the Kansas City Chiefs games, unless other fans want to take the job.

Facing federal charges is never a good thing and the ending could be bad - imagine if he's behind bars for enough time to never see Patrick Mahomes playing again? It's a real possibility considering the multiple bank robberies and the money laundering. The ending could be near for one of the Chiefs' most iconic fans.