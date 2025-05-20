"Chip Kelly is terrible" - NFL fans react to Ashton Jeanty changing iconic pre-snap stance after Raiders OC's persuasion

Ashton Jeanty has been in the limelight for the Las Vegas Raiders at the start of their OTAs. In a video that has been doing the rounds on social media, the running back was told to “stop” his iconic pre-snap stance by Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

Fans on social media reacted to the video clip, with some slamming Kelly for trying to change Jeanty's pre-snap stance.

"Chip Kelly is terrible, I feel sorry for the raiders.," one tweeted.

"Terrible look for Chip “loser” Kelly," another added.

"This is why ppl hate Chip Kelly lol," a third commented.

Many others continued to hammer Kelly.

"I hate Chip Kelly with a passion," one wrote.

"Chip is the OC not a RB coach. He needs to stay in his lane," another added.

"Raiders would’ve been a dark horse this year, but they hired chip kelly. Classic loser raiders," a user tweeted.

Kelly was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Ohio State in the 2024 season. The Raiders hired him after he helped the Buckeyes win the national title.

It will be interesting to see if a change in his pre-snap stance will help Jeanty improve his game next season.

Ashton Jeanty will wear No. 2 jersey for Raiders next season

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty - Source: Getty

On Thursday, the Raiders confirmed that Ashton Jeanty will wear the No. 2 jersey for the 2025 season. However, the running back said that he had to pay for the number since he took it from veteran kicker Daniel Carlson, who donned it for five years.

“I talked to the head equipment guy, and then he said, ‘You’re gonna have to talk to [Carlson] about it.’ … So I called him and I was like, ‘I’m trying to get that number 2, I’m willing to negotiate, whatever you’re thinking,'” Jeanty said in an interview with Kay Adams on Tuesday. “I gave him what I was thinking first, and he came back. And I’m like, ‘Hey man, I gotta do it, I gotta drop that little bag for No. 2.'

“You could probably buy a house, like a nice-sized house—actually no I’m not gonna say a house. I’m gonna say a car like a nice Mercedes, you could buy a Mercedes GLE. “

Jeanty wore the No. 2 jersey at Boise State for his entire three-year collegiate career. He was the Heisman Trophy runner-up in the 2024 season, finishing behind Travis Hunter.

The Raiders drafted Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick this year. He reportedly signed a four-year, $35.8 million rookie deal with the franchise.

