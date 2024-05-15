Chris Broussard believes Patriots will make "huge mistake" if Drake Maye starts as rookie QB in 2024 

  • NFL
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Stat Leaders ⚡
  • Standings
  • Schedule
  • Depth Charts
  • Playoff Predictor
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Tom Brady
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Chris Broussard believes Patriots will make "huge mistake" if Drake Maye starts as rookie QB in 2024 

Chris Broussard believes Patriots will make "huge mistake" if Drake Maye starts as rookie QB in 2024 

By Santosh Kumar
Modified May 15, 2024 05:13 GMT
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
Chris Broussard believes Patriots will make "huge mistake" if Drake Maye starts as rookie QB in 2024

New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo turned heads with his blunt assessment of his new quarterback Drake Maye. He said the 21-year-old has a lot to work on and he believes Maye will put in the work.

This assessment of Maye has been the topic of discussion and doubts have been raised on Mayo's first impression of the QB.

Speaking on FS1's "First Things First," Chris Broussard said Drake Maye should not start for the Patriots in 2024 because he is not a finished product yet. The FS1 analyst believes that starting Maye would be a "huge mistake" by the Patriots:

"Huge mistake, if that's their plan'" Broussard said. "He [Maye] should absolutely sit. He's raw. He's talented, but he's raw."

Broussard argued that sitting in his first year would benefit Maye by drawing parallels from the careers of Patrick Mahomes, Jordan Love and Aaron Rodgers:

"And where's the example of the guy sitting that was actually good and suffering from it? Patrick Mahomes, Jordan Love, you go back to Aaron Rodgers... if you sit, you actually have a better chance."

He added:

"I think he can learn from Jacoby Brisett who, while a career backup, is smart, is professional. I think he'd helped him out. With those skill positions, with that team in general, with a new coaching staff, a brand new head coach, they're gonna struggle, and he most likely is going to struggle."

youtube-cover

Drew Bledsoe believes Patriots OC Alex Van Pelt will help develop Drake Maye

Drew Bledsoe understands the expectations of being the face of the franchise and the pressures for a rookie to resurrect a tumbling offense. The New England Patriots drafted him as the No. 1 pick in the 1993 NFL draft, going on to play for nine years with the team.

Speaking on the "Up and Adams" show, Bledsoe expressed his confidence in Drake Maye. He heaped praise on new OC Alex Van Pelt and said he will be influential in Maye's development:

"I really think that Alex is one of those special quarterback whisperer dudes that’s really gonna help him [Maye]," Bledsoe said.
"I think they will take all things into consideration. 'What's our best chance to win right now? But also what's best for the kid's long-term future and therefore the future of the franchise?' in making those decision."

Bledsoe played with Alex Van Pelt in Buffalo during his stint with the Bills from 2002-2003.

Drake Maye is competing for the starting job with veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett and rookie Joe Milton III. With Van Pelt as the OC, Bledsoe believes Maye will find success.

Do you think Drake Maye should be the New England Patriots' starting QB in 2024? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी