Chris Broussard believes Patriots will make "huge mistake" if Drake Maye starts as rookie QB in 2024 

New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo turned heads with his blunt assessment of his new quarterback Drake Maye. He said the 21-year-old has a lot to work on and he believes Maye will put in the work.

This assessment of Maye has been the topic of discussion and doubts have been raised on Mayo's first impression of the QB.

Speaking on FS1's "First Things First," Chris Broussard said Drake Maye should not start for the Patriots in 2024 because he is not a finished product yet. The FS1 analyst believes that starting Maye would be a "huge mistake" by the Patriots:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Huge mistake, if that's their plan'" Broussard said. "He [Maye] should absolutely sit. He's raw. He's talented, but he's raw."

Broussard argued that sitting in his first year would benefit Maye by drawing parallels from the careers of Patrick Mahomes, Jordan Love and Aaron Rodgers:

"And where's the example of the guy sitting that was actually good and suffering from it? Patrick Mahomes, Jordan Love, you go back to Aaron Rodgers... if you sit, you actually have a better chance."

He added:

"I think he can learn from Jacoby Brisett who, while a career backup, is smart, is professional. I think he'd helped him out. With those skill positions, with that team in general, with a new coaching staff, a brand new head coach, they're gonna struggle, and he most likely is going to struggle."

Drew Bledsoe believes Patriots OC Alex Van Pelt will help develop Drake Maye

Drew Bledsoe understands the expectations of being the face of the franchise and the pressures for a rookie to resurrect a tumbling offense. The New England Patriots drafted him as the No. 1 pick in the 1993 NFL draft, going on to play for nine years with the team.

Speaking on the "Up and Adams" show, Bledsoe expressed his confidence in Drake Maye. He heaped praise on new OC Alex Van Pelt and said he will be influential in Maye's development:

"I really think that Alex is one of those special quarterback whisperer dudes that’s really gonna help him [Maye]," Bledsoe said.

"I think they will take all things into consideration. 'What's our best chance to win right now? But also what's best for the kid's long-term future and therefore the future of the franchise?' in making those decision."

Bledsoe played with Alex Van Pelt in Buffalo during his stint with the Bills from 2002-2003.

Expand Tweet

Drake Maye is competing for the starting job with veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett and rookie Joe Milton III. With Van Pelt as the OC, Bledsoe believes Maye will find success.

Do you think Drake Maye should be the New England Patriots' starting QB in 2024? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.