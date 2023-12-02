Bill Belichick benched Mac Jones in the New England Patriots' 10-7 loss to the New York Giants in Week 12. Bailey Zappe replaced him and will start in Week 13.

Jones has had a poor season despite being given multiple chances to prove himself, so Belichick has benched him. In 11 games this season, the former first-round pick from Alabama has thrown for 2,120 yards, 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with a passer rating of 77.0.

Chris Broussard, though, reckons Mac Jones' time as an NFL starting quarterback is not over, despite his poor stats in the last two seasons. Broussard recently said that the "Patriots way" has broken Jones, and a fresh start could help him revive his career.

Broussard said on First Things First:

"I think there may be those out there who look at him. He's clearly broken, and you remember his rookie year, he played fine, and, then, since had three offensive coordinators in three years. One of them was a defensive coordinator."

"I'm just saying he's been broken down by the Belichick way, the Patriot Way all that, I'm not so sure another team down the line might not give him a chance.”

The New England Patriots are 2-9 entering their game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13.

Given their remaining schedule, they are expected to land a top-three draft pick next year and could draft Drake Maye or even Caleb Williams.

Mac Jones could join another team next year

New England Patriots v New York Giants

It seemed like the Patriots found their next franchise quarterback in Mac Jones, who had an impressive rookie season. Unfortunately, things changed after former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels left to become the coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jones' regression can be attributed to poor coaching and lack of elite-skill players to support him. As Broussard pointed out, multiple teams in the league could be willing to offer him a better opportunity with a stronger roster, so he might leave the Patriots after this season.

