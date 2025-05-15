Chris Broussard claims Patrick Mahomes is the sole reason for Chiefs' relevancy

The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the biggest teams in the league due to their success. The fame also only increased after Taylor Swift started dating tight end Travis Kelce and attended games.

Ad

Although Swift has no doubt helped the Chiefs become more popular, NFL analyst Chris Broussard believes Patrick Mahomes is the sole reason for the team's relevancy.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They are developing fans throughout the country that are into them because of Mahomes, but not like the Cowboys, where the Cowboys have millions of fans all over the country, whether they are good or bad," Broussard said on First Things First. "I submit to you, when Mahomes is done, nobody's gonna be thinking about the Chiefs, other than people in Kansas City and the handful of people that are growing up right now becoming Chiefs fans because of Mahomes in different cities...

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"The Chiefs is about Mahomes, to a lesser extent, Reid and Kelce. It's about their quarterback, though, and when he's done, they're not gonna even be thought of the same way," Broussard added.

It's an interesting take, as Broussard believes that once Mahomes retires, the Chiefs will no longer be a relevant team.

Although the Chiefs have gotten a big fanbase due to their success, and Swift dating Kelce, Broussard doesn't expect them to be America's team for decades to come.

Ad

Chiefs OL praises Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the best teams in the NFL, and a big reason why is Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes has been one of the best players, but Chiefs' star offensive lineman Trey Smith had a ton of praise for the quarterback off the field.

"There are probably not enough good things I could say about Pat," said Smith on 'New Rory and Mal' podcast, via ChiefsWire. One thing I could say is that he gifted me one of the most valuable possessions: two Rolex watches. He got us a golf cart, a fully tricked-out club cart, all new golf clubs, and Oakley sunglasses. The list goes on and on and on."

Ad

Smith also believes fans and sometimes even himself don't realize the plays Mahomes makes on the field and the little details he has to do to be perfect.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will open their 2025 NFL season in Brazil against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.