Last season, Patrick Mahomes guided the Kansas City Chiefs to their second Super Bowl win under his reign. He dominated throughout the whole season and won his second MVP title of his career.

He played on an injured ankle over the course of the playoffs, but that didn't stop him from cementing his place among the game's all-time greats. Many consider Mahomes to be a top-five quarterback of all time, but Chris Broussard believes the Chiefs quarterback is already among the top three quarterbacks in the sport's history.

While picking Mahomes over Peyton Manning, here's what Broussard said on "First Things First:"

“He's third-best right now. It is Tom Brady, Joe Montana and Patrick Mahomes, that's it and I got him ahead of Peyton obviously, and so I did. You mentioned he's already had a great career if he stopped right now, and Mahomes, as great as the Chiefs are, he is the show."

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "Patrick Mahomes is 3rd best right now. It is Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Patrick Mahomes — that's it. I have him ahead of Peyton Manning. Mahomes is the show. It is about Mahomes and Andy Reid." — @Chris_Broussard "Patrick Mahomes is 3rd best right now. It is Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Patrick Mahomes — that's it. I have him ahead of Peyton Manning. Mahomes is the show. It is about Mahomes and Andy Reid." — @Chris_Broussard https://t.co/fcaEfJ6xYR

Peyton Manning played in the NFL for 18 seasons, winning only two Super Bowls. He did, however, win five MVP honors, which will be difficult for the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback to match.

Chris Broussard has placed only Tom Brady and Joe Montana ahead of Patrick Mahomes, as they have won seven and four Super Bowls respectively. There is still a long way to go, but not many would be surprised if Mahomes eventually surpasses both of them

Patrick Mahomes could win his third Super Bowl next season

Patrick Mahomes: Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions and are considered the favorites to repeat next season. They still have a great roster, and Mahomes will be fully healthy for the start of the next season.

Despite playing with many rookies last season, the Chiefs were able to get the job done, and we should expect them to be much better this season. The AFC is loaded, but Mahomes and company are still in a good position to win their third Super Bowl in the last five seasons.

It's debatable if the Chiefs are already a dynasty, but if they win another Super Bowl next season, there will be no more debating.

