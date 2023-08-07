Chris Broussard sets lofty expectations for Lamar Jackson following the $15,000,000 Odell Beckham Jr. signing

Baltimore Ravens have done their best to give quarterback Lamar Jackson everything he needs to be successful this season. They even hired Todd Monken, a coordinator who has a more vertical-style offense.

Odell Beckham Jr. was signed as well, followed by drafting Zay Flowers in the first round of the draft. Not to mention the addition of free agent Nelson Agholor and then the returning Rashod Bateman.

The Ravens have a host of weapons for Lamar Jackson to utilize, and Fox Sports' Chris Broussard thinks that given the embarrassment of riches on offense, Jackson could take a big leap this season.

Broussard said on Fox Sports Radio:

I've been saying for the past few years that I wanted to see him with an elite receiver because you saw Josh Allen, made his big jump when Stefon Diggs got there. Most quarterbacks I think are going to need that elite receiver now. OBJ, I'm hoping he stays healthy and I don't know that they have like a tremendous number one but I do think overall it's a good receiving corps.

"And if he starts completing passes with regularity on the outside the numbers, then even if he drops back in the pocket. And you can't focus on him, right, like you used to when they weren't really throwing outside the numbers. Even if it's not a designed run, his scrambles might be his best runs coming up in this offense."

Can Lamar Jackson lead Ravens to Super Bowl glory?

Based on the kind of talent that is on offer on both sides of the ball, it would be a safe bet to take. Even FS1's Nick Wright (a Chiefs fan) stated that the Ravens are the one team that scares him in the AFC.

With so many weapons, Baltimore can attack in multiple ways, and that's not even mentioning the running game, which had been a staple of Greg Roman's offenses over the years.

Jackson's running ability, coupled with J.K. Dobbins, Justice Hill, and Gus Edwards, could prove to be too hot to handle.

This is perhaps the best pool of talent that Lamar Jackson has had at his disposal since coming into the NFL. He has already stated that he wants to throw for 6,000 yards, and that could be achieved with this version of the Ravens.

Of course, it has to translate on the field, and that will only happen once the team finds its groove, despite all that on-paper promise.