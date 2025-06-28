Chris Canty criticizes Aaron Rodgers’ "self-serving" motivations with Steelers 

After weeks of uncertainty, Aaron Rodgers is returning for the 2025 season to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The four-time NFL MVP agreed to a one-year deal with Mike Tomlin's team. However, Rodgers also made a revelation about his retirement during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show".

According to the quarterback, this year will more than likely end up being his final campaign before hanging up his cleats. Rodgers also mentioned that he will try to live an ordinary life away from the spotlight after retirement, while also criticizing the constant media attention.

However, Rodgers' comments on the show have raised concerns about his commitment to the Steelers. On ESPN's "Unsportsmanlike", analyst Chris Canty shared his worries about Rodgers and questioned his motivations heading into 2025.

"It is the definition of self-serving with the timing of Aaron Rodgers doing this," Canty said according to SteelerNation.com. "Everything we heard him say on The McAfee show, had nothing to do with helping the Pittsburgh Steelers compete for a championship. It all had to do with him saying he wants to come back for the love of the game."

After 18 seasons and one Super Bowl victory with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers joined the New York Jets in 2023. However, his debut campaign was marred by a season-ending injury in Week 1.

The quarterback returned as the starter last year, but could only muster a 5-12 record. Thus, in February, the Jets decided to part ways with the quarterback, after which he signed a one-year deal with the Steelers earlier this month.

Ex-NFL star shares his honest thoughts on Steelers making the Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers

The last time Mike Tomlin and his team appeared in the Super Bowl was when they lost to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in Super Bowl XLV. Now, the quarterback is tasked with the responsibility of helping the Steelers break their playoff curse and make a Super Bowl appearance for the first time in over a decade.

However, former NFL star Julian Edelman is not sold on Rodgers as the key to success for the Steelers. On Thursday's episode of Colin Cowherd's show "The Herd", he shared his thoughts on the team's upcoming stint with Rodgers under center.

"I think they are going to be a solid football team, as they always are," Edelman said. "I think they'll be a little better than last year. Do I think they're gonna win a Super Bowl? No. I love Mike Tomlin, I love the culture. I love the defense... But how fast can they get the machine going?

"Aaron doesn't know his teammates... When he did that last time (with the Jets), they didn't have a good first eight weeks. And then he turned it one because he started learning his teammates," he added.

(Timestamp- 0:30 onwards)

Aaron Rodgers will make his Steelers debut in September against the Super Bowl LIX champs, the Philadelphia Eagles.

