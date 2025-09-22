"Chris Collinsworth is literally the worst": NFL fans grill NBC analyst for "glazing" Patrick Mahomes on recovering his own fumble during SNF

The Kansas City Chiefs got off the mark for the season after a 22-9 win at the New York Giants on Sunday. While starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes had decisive moments in the Week 3 contest, he wasn't at his vintage best.The Chiefs had some mistakes and penalties that threatened their position in the game, one of them coming from Mahomes in the second quarter when Mahomes' backward pass for running back Isiah Pacheco was fumbled into the hands of Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke.Just as Okereke threatened the end zone, Mahomes dashed and recovered his fumble. While it was Mahomes' mistake that almost led to a dangerous play, NBC broadcaster Cris Collinsworth was all praise for the Chiefs quarterback.&quot;I can't tell you how good of a play that is,&quot; Collinsworth said. &quot;So many quarterbacks would have done nothing here, right? He knew better than anybody that this was a backwards pass. That's a turnover created by Patrick Mahomes. Not only did he save the touchdown, but he also got the ball back.&quot;Fans slammed Collinsworth for &quot;glazing&quot; Mahomes on the play.&quot;Chris Collinsworth glazing Mahomes after a literal turnover he caused.&quot;HOF @thehofappLINKChris Collinsworth glazing Mahomes after a literal turnover he caused&quot;Collinsworth is literally the worst,&quot;The Coop @TheCoop67LINKCollinsworth is literally the worst&quot;He needs to get off his knees for once.&quot;Max Morgan @MaxoChizzaLINKHe needs to get off his knees for once&quot;There is no fucking way Chris Collinsworth is glazing Patrick Mahomes after he threw the ball backwards. Oh my fucking God these guys are insane.&quot;Kirito Republican @SAOConservativeLINKThere is no f****g way Chris Collinsworth is glazing Patrick Mahomes after he threw the ball backwards.Oh my f*****g God these guys are insane.&quot;Dawg Chris Collinsworth is literally glazing Mahomes for saving a would-be defensive touchdown Mahomes himself is responsible for.&quot;MAC @chowmac_LINKDawg Chris Collinsworth is literally glazing Mahomes for saving a would-be defensive touchdown Mahomes himself is responsible for&quot;Colinsworth is glazing Mahomes for recovering his own fumble 🤣🤣🤣&quot;MMG @PapaMeagzzLINKColinsworth is glazing Mahomes for recovering his own fumble 🤣🤣🤣Patrick Mahomes impressed by Chiefs WR Tyquan Thornton after Giants winPatrick Mahomes didn't play at his usual high standards on Sunday but he was instrumental for the Chiefs, completing 22 of 37 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown pass.&quot;We were able to go out there and execute&quot;, Mahomes said after the game.However, Mahomes also acknowledged his mistake, pointing out the backward pass in the second quarter.“I kept throwing the ball backwards,” Mahomes said. “That's not good.”Mahomes' TD pass was to wide receiver Tyquan Thornton in the third quarter and the quarterback has been impressed by him this season.&quot;I knew he was going to be a good football player, but he’s even exceeding my expectations,” Mahomes said.The Chiefs are now 1-2 for the season and they will hope to build on the momentum after Sunday's win.