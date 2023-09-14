Chris Jones missed Week 1 in a game that Patrick Mahomes lost by one point. Now, the star pass rusher is back in the building. He has a new deal, but he also has a pile of receipts after looking at social media during his holdout.

Here's how he called the keyboard warriors out in a press conference this week via PFT:

"I never took it personal [with the Chiefs or anyone with the team]. I did take some of the stuff y'all said on Twitter about me personal. I just want you all to know that I keep receipts, okay?"

Chris Jones' production in recent years

Chris Jones at AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs

The pass rusher might be in the last season of his 20s, but the star is coming off what he'd agree was the best season of his career. In 2022, Chris Jones earned 44 total tackles and 15.5 sacks. It was the most tackles of his career and he also tied his career-high in sacks. He also earned a 92.0 PFF grade for his efforts in addition to a Super Bowl ring.

2018 was his next best year, earning 15.5 sacks, 40 tackles, and a pick six. One might argue that the year was even better, but since he didn't win the Super Bowl, his credentials were missing something big that 2022 gave him.

He's already missed a game, so he'd need an even more explosive 16-game stretch to pass his total from last year. That said, as he's in a contract year, he likely won't forget that every accomplishment now will pay him or cost him in March.

Put simply, it appears that the Chiefs don't want to tie themselves to him long-term and he wants more. As such, many are expecting this to be his final year. Without him, some analysts predicted that the Chiefs would be out of the Super Bowl running.

As such, to some, this could be the last year of Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl window. Travis Kelce's age is starting to affect his availability at nearly 34 years old as well, placing even more pressure on the organization to win big this year. Teams often overcome an 0-1 start to win a Super Bowl, but 0-2 is far less common.

Will the Chiefs bounce back against Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears or will the sky truly fall in Kansas City?

