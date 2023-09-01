Chris Jones contract update: Andy Reid provides info on Chiefs DT’s status for Week 1

Chris Jones' contract situation has spoiled what could have been a great buildup to the new season for the reigning Super Bowl champions. The Kansas City Chiefs have held negotiations with Jones throughout the offseason, but so far both parties are not close to agreeing on a new deal.

The 29-year-old defensive tackle has missed the entire training camp and didn't even play a single preseason game. The Chiefs season opener is less than a week away, and yet there is no confirmation whether or not Jones will play in it.

As per Nate Taylor of the Athletic, Andy Reid doesn't know whether his star defensive tackle will play in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions. Here's what the Chiefs head coach said:

"I'm just working with the guys we have & making sure we're set there."

If Chris Jones doesn't play against the Lions, it will be a tough game for the Chiefs. The Lions have a great offense, and without his best defensive player, it will be interesting to see how Reid approaches this game.

Travis Kelce wants Chris Jones to return soon

Although Andy Reid hasn't said much about Jones situation, Travis Kelce has publically requested Jones to come back and play for the Chiefs. He knows the importance of Jones to their team, which is why the star tight end wants the situation to get resolved soon.

Here's what Kelce said on the New Heights podcast:

"Chris can you please come back, it's really scaring me man, I don't get it, you must know something that I don't know because I just don't get it, I really want to get another Super Bowl ring with you brother.

"This is me bargaining you to just come back and play football for the Chiefs, we need you... He's deserving of all the money in the world Chris I love you please come back."

The Chiefs' general manager, Brett Veach, has said that they are actively working with Chris Jones on a new deal and that he may play in the season opener. However, as of now the chances of that happening are very slim.

