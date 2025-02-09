Chris Jones drops bold 5-word take on Myles Garrett to Chiefs link

It is a testament to the Chiefs' mentality of always striving to improve that Chris Jones still had the time to talk about Myles Garrett's trade request before their Super Bowl matchup against the Eagles today. The Browns defensive star has been a mainstay in Cleveland but has recently asked the organization to allow him to explore other opportunities. He has said that he wants to win a championship and that immediately brings Kansas City into contention.

The Chiefs are back-to-back reigning Super Bowl champions and are chasing a threepeat versus Philadelphia. Chris Jones was asked about Myles Garrett's potential availability in the offseason and had a definitve answer on the possibility. He told Cleveland.com,

“I’ll take Myles any day.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chris Jones echoes other Chiefs' stars' views about Myles Garrett

Chris Jones was not the only Chiefs' player to wax lyrical about Myles Garrett. Two stars with deep connection to Cleveland also weighed in. Travis Kelce, who grew up a Browns fan, said that he had 'love' for Garrett and said that he believes the defensive star would improve any team. The tight end noted,

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Obviously every team in the National Football League would be accepting of a guy like Myles Garrett. Just a pro’s pro, a standup guy, he’s in the community. As I told him, I appreciated him for everything he’s done for the Cleveland community before he mentioned that he wanted a trade or he wanted to get out of there... I just have so much love for him. He’s such a good guy."

Running back Kareem Hunt also weighed in on the situation. He is also a Browns fan and played in Cleveland from 2019 to 2023 before rejoining the Chiefs, who drafted him into the NFL, this season. He said he understood Myles Garrett's viewpoint completely and wished him the best, saying,

“Everybody’s goal growing up is to make it to the NFL and win a Super Bowl and I know it’s hard. It’s been a couple of rough seasons in Cleveland. I know he just wants the best. He wants an opportunity to achieve that goal... I think that would be a nightmare for opposing other teams (if he joined the Chiefs). But honestly, I just hope he gets to achieve his goal that he set for himself and I wish him the best."

Expand Tweet

Kareem Hunt knows personally how elusive a Super Bowl is. He is playing in his first championship game despite having been in Kansas City before. That he has the chance to finally win a ring shows why Myles Garrett might think of linking up with Chris Jones.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.