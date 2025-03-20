  • home icon
Chris Jones’ ex-GF Sheawna sends message as Mecole Hardman Jr.'s fiancée gets emotional over Chiefs exit

Chris Jones
Mecole Hardman Jr. and Chris Jones (Image via Getty)

Chris Jones' ex-girlfriend Sheawna sent support to Mecole Hardman Jr.'s fiancée Chariah as she got emotional after the wide receiver made a shocking exit from the Chiefs. This NFL offseason has continued to bring surprises for fans, and recently, Hardman Jr. parted ways with the Kansas City Chiefs, to sign with the Packers.

Following his exit, his fiancée, Chariah, took to her Instagram story to share an emotional post on Tuesday, March 18. She posted a series of pictures with other Chiefs WAGs, cherishing the good times with the team. She posted a collage of several pictures along with an emotional message that read:

"I'm really going to miss y'all. This is not the end."

Sheawna then reshared the post on her Instagram account. However, she did not caption it any way, and simply featured Chariah's IG story.

Still from Chris Jones&rsquo; ex-GF Sheawna&#039;s Instagram story/@sheawna.kiara
Still from Chris Jones’ ex-GF Sheawna's Instagram story/@sheawna.kiara

Sheawna has also been associated with the Chiefs as her ex-boyfriend, Chris Jones, is part of the team. However, the couple sadly parted ways, and she confirmed the news by sharing an Instagram story on March 13.

In her social media post, Sheawna accused the Chiefs' defensive end of allegedly cheating on her, which led to the end of their nine-year relationship. She wrote (as quoted by US Magazine):

“I’m choosing to focus on the positive as I close this chapter on a 9-year relationship. Unfortunately, Chris’ infidelity with the woman he’s recently been pictured with, led to my decision to end our relationship months ago.”
While Sheawna had parted ways with Chris Jones, she had some memorable moments with the Chiefs during her relationship with the defensive end.

Mecole Hardman Jr.'s fiancée cheers for the WR as he signs with the Packers

Hardman Jr. has now officially signed a deal with the Green Bay Packers on March 18. On Thursday, the team welcomed its new player by sharing a post on its Instagram account with the caption:

"Welcome to the squad, Mecole!"

Mecole Hardman Jr.'s fiancée, Chariah, reshared the post on her social media handle, sending her support to the WR for his new deal with a new team.

"Let's go, baby!" she wrote.
Mecole Hardman Jr.&#039;s fianc&eacute;e Instagram story /@chariah_
Mecole Hardman Jr.'s fiancée Instagram story /@chariah_

Hardman Jr. was traded to the Chiefs in October 2023, and after spending one and a half seasons with the team, he will now be playing for the Packers in 2025. He had previously played for the Chiefs from 2019 to 2022 before joining the New York Jets in 2023. He later rejoined the Chiefs in October 2023 and will now start his journey with a new team.

