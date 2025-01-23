On his first day in office, Donald Trump made multiple commutations, including a blanket pardon to the rioters of January 6, 2021. This meant the prison release of around 1500 people who assaulted the police while attempting to stop lawmakers from certifying Trump's 2020 Presidential election defeat.

Donald Trump's decision attracted the reaction of Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones' girlfriend Sheawna Weathersby. On Tuesday, Weathersby took to her Instagram story, writing:

"This is some sick shit."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"& you'll voted for this fool," Weathersby said in another IG story.

Unlike other celebrities, Sheawna Weathersby usually keeps herself constricted from making controversial comments, especially on political matters. However, the social media influencer has often praised her boyfriend Chris Jones.

Chris Jones' girlfriend Sheawna Weathersby reveals unknown tradition among partners of Chiefs players

Wives and girlfriends of many Chiefs players have often been spotted enjoying the games from the VIP suites of Arrowhead Stadium. During an interview with PEOPLE last month, Chris Jones' girlfriend, Sheawna Weathersby, revealed a secret tradition that she has been sharing with other partners of Chiefs stars.

"A lot of the girls get together a few hours before the game to glam," Weathersby said. "Also, we give each other outfit and accessory advice and just have a good time before the game madness starts! We often ride together in a Sprinter (van) to the game blasting music and laughing the whole time," Weathersby said.

Expand Tweet

"It was a lot of fun to bring all the girls in K.C. together. Bringing the women together is something important to me since I’ve been in K.C. for the past nine years! We may try to make it an annual event," Weathersby further added.

The Kansas City Chiefs have been preparing for the upcoming AFC championship against the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs qualified for the game after beating the Houston Texans 23-14 at Arrowhead Stadium last week. Do you think the Chiefs will succeed in making it to the Super Bowl?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.