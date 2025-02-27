"Chris jones literally injured his neck" - Fans call out NFL over data showing zero injuries on tush-push plays 

The tush-push play has been one of the more controversial plays in the last few years as the Philadelphia Eagles have been incredibly effective with it. One of the concerns about the play is the risk of injury, but it seems that was not the case this season. Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team posted on X/Twitter about the NFL announcing the tush-push play resulted in zero injuries throughout the 2024 season.

However, fans were not happy with the NFL's findings as they shared their thoughts and reactions on social media:

"Love the NFL releasing this type of data trying to validate the play when everyone outside of Eagles fans think it's bad for the game," one fan said.

"The offense has a huge advantage running this play. They can line up behind the quarterback and push him. Let the linebackers line up behind two defensive tackles in both A gaps, and push on them. Then it'll be fair," another fan commented.

The comments continued to flood in as fans pointed out how there seemingly were some injuries that happened as a result of the tush-push play:

"2023 Daniel Bellinger and JMS got hurt in Week 1 on that play. I don't have a problem with it but I would like to know what they define injury as," one fan wrote.

"Josh Allen literally injured his hand in the AFCCG during a tush push," another fan added.

It will be interesting to see how the NFL decides regarding the legality of the play going forward as the Green Bay Packers submitted a proposal banning the tush-push.

What is the success rate of the tush-push last season?

The Eagles have popularized the tush-push and have been incredibly successful at it. Below are the percentages that the play was successful over the course of the previous three seasons:

2022: 90%

2023: 83%

2024: 81.3%

While the number continues to go down for the Eagles, the team with the highest success rate in the NFL, a ban on the play could be coming down this offseason. The tush-push has been effective in short-yardage situations but only one team has gotten close to mastering it and defenses have seemingly found ways to slow it down.

Do you think the tush-push play should be banned? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

