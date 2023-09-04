“Chris Jones is coming off so selfish”: Patrick Mahomes’ take on $80,000,000 Chiefs star’s holdout has fans pointing fingers

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes has given his take on Chris Jones' holdout.

Jones is one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL, but he has not reported to the Chiefs yet. The 29-year-old is entering the final year of his $80 million deal in which he is set to make $19.5 million.

However, as Jones has been holding out, Mahomes says the focus is now on the guys in the building:

"At this point, you kind of just prepare to play the game with the guys that are in the building and let the front office handle that. We've got a tough test with the Detroit Lions, and we're going to focus on how we can win with the guys that are here."

After Patrick Mahomes' comments on Chris Jones, fans took to Reddit and took aim at the defensive tackle for his holdout:

"Dude CJ is coming off soo damn selfish here, you have THEE best quarterback in the league & THEE best TE taking pay cuts to keep the team competitive but this dude can’t even take a minor one…"

As many Kansas City Chief fans mentioned, they are frustrated with Chris Jones' holdout as Mahomes and Kelce have taken pay cuts to keep the team together.

Latest on Chris Jones holdout: Everything we know so far

Chris Jones skipped offseason activities, which wasn't a huge issue, but it was a concern when he didn't show up to training camp.

During his holdout, the Chiefs remained confident a deal would get done and he would be ready for Week 1. However, the holdout continued and at the start of camp, Andy Reid said he wasn't sure if Jones would show up.

Then, ESPN reporter Adam Schefter revealed the two sides were far apart in contract negotiations.

Since the holdout, there have been no reports on whether Jones and the Chiefs have gotten any closer.

In his career, Jones has played in 107 games and recorded 243 tackles and 65 sacks, including 15.5 sacks last season.