Chris Jones pinpoints one issue with Chiefs’ gameday experience

The NFL gameday is something fans look forward to every Sunday, but Kansas City Chiefs defensive star Chris Jones wants a change.

Music can often be heard over the loudspeakers as players of both sides go through their warmup routines.

While some players don't care about arrangements for the stadium pre-game, Chris Jones is unhappy with the music and wants it changed.

"Find new music to play on game day. Our DJ sucks," Jones tweeted on X.

So Jones isn't happy with what the Chiefs' game day DJ is playing at the stadium. Let's wait and see if this "issue" is sorted before Kansas City's first home game of the season.

We have seen teams like the San Francisco 49ers have their players walk out of the tunnel holding a boom box and playing music they selected. So that could be an option for Jones and the Chiefs moving forward.

Chris Jones goes after Chiefs Gameday DJ Jason Falen

Falen recently sat down to chat with sportsplaylists.com. He said he started DJing for the Chiefs in 2018, the first year for Patrick Mahomes as the team's starter.

Falen worked with the NFL team as a member of Icon Event Group, a Kansas City production company. He was initially in charge of getting the Chiefs' tailgate parties up and running for the Season Ticket Members, often held inside the stadium.

Falen did a superb job and has held the title ever since. However, he might have to rethink what he plays for the Chiefs after Chris Jones' comments. The star defensive end wants something different to listen to.

The Chiefs will now aim for a historic three-peat. Falen will hope to make the 2024 gameday experience even better than previous years in Kansas City Chiefs history.