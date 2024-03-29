Chris Jones sends a strong message over Chiefs possibly leaving Kansas City with franchise mulling major move

It is unclear when Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones became aware that his stadium was flirting with a potential move, but he's now speaking out about it. Taking to Twitter/X, the pass rusher delivered a solicitation to keep the Arrowhead stadium.

"Keep the stadium in KC"

"Arrowhead Stadium is legendary"

Chris Jones wasn't clear in stating who the message was intended for and which side he was taking, but there are three main interpretations.

On one hand, some would argue the message was directed at the Kansas City Chiefs to reconsider any decisions leading to moving the stadium.

On the other hand, others would argue that Jones was petitioning voters to agree to take on a tax to fund the stadium's renovation. Lastly, some may believe he didn't care how it was done, but he didn't want to see his stadium get moved for any reason.

The comments come in response to the Chiefs' efforts to get a public tax passed in the local area to fund a renovation of the stadium. Many believe the team will consider uprooting Arrowhead if they don't get it.

Of course, once a decision is made to move, the location could be switched at the drop of a hat. It could start as merely a move across the city but morph into an exit from Kansas or even the mid-west altogether.

When does the vote take place for Chris Jones' Chiefs?

Chris Jones at Super Bowl LIV: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

According to KCUR, the vote for the fate of Arrowhead Stadium is already underway. Early voting began on March 19th and voters will have until April 2nd to cast their votes.

If passed, the tax will generate $2 billion for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals. The revenue will be split equally between the two teams. Fans who wish to attend the games at the stadium must purchase tickets for every game in addition to paying the tax.

However, in addition, the Kansas City Royals might also ask for funding to help close a financing gap of $700 million.

Put simply, the cost for the city to maintain the two ball clubs and allow fans to continue watching Patrick Mahomes locally could rise considerably.