Chris Jones sends Twitter into frenzy with cryptic message as Chiefs contract dispute continues

Chris Jones is holding out ahead of the final year of his current contract. The star defensive lineman for the Kansas City Chiefs is intent on receiving an extension to remain with the team for the foreseeable future. Jones had an excellent year last year and wants to avoid the free agency circus in the spring.

The two sides have been unable to come to an agreement thus far, which is why Jones has been holding out. This is a tactic many NFL stars employ when they want something, it just doesn't always work out.

Amidst all this, Jones took to Twitter to send a message. What he said has sent Chiefs fans into worry over what's next.

He shared this:

"KC... I love you."

That sounds ominously like some sort of farewell. Nothing has happened yet, but this doesn't sound like a player who's about to get what he wants. Since he's asking for a new contract in the final year, a trade is very possible. This tweet has indicated to some fans that one may be imminent.

Chiefs GM not intending to trade Chris Jones

Despite the cryptic message on Twitter, a Chris Jones trade doesn't seem likely at this point. Recently, Chiefs GM Brett Veach stated that he intends on signing the DT and not trading him.

Chris Jones won't be traded according to GM

He said via NFL.com:

"I think for all parties, I think the best resolution would be for him to end his career as a Chief -- and get that financial security -- and for us to do what we had set out to do, and that's to work through last offseason with this offseason in mind and get some young guys, which we did that, and then focus on this year and getting Chris done. Hopefully, we get this resolved, but we have no intentions of making a trade."

Veach understands what Jones wants and what he means to the Chiefs and their potential Super Bowl repeat chances, so he's working to get something done. Jones' tweet could be an indication that they're still far apart.