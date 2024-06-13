During the NFLPA's second annual club report cubs, Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt received an 'F' grade for last season.

Part of the owner's grades had to do with the team's facility investments and the experience of what it's like working inside the building.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones didn't take kindly to how his peers around the league rated his team's owner.

"They gave my owner an F … and I got 2 middle fingers for them. He gets an A-plus in my book," Jones said, via A to Z Sports.

Hunt wasn't graded well as an owner likely due to players thinking the locker room would be renovated, which wasn't yet. The Chiefs were also going to add an air conditioning system to the locker rooms, something they didn't do.

Jones defended Hunt as a great owner. He pointed out that the Chiefs retained most of the defensive line that helped them win a Super Bowl this off-season.

A part of the reason the Chiefs' facility could be outdated is because of the uncertainty of the Chiefs renovating Arrowhead Stadium or playing at a new one.

Despite the bad grading, it doesn't seem to get in the Chiefs' way of their success as they've won back-to-back Super Bowls the last two seasons.

Chris Jones says that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has at least a good four years left in the NFL

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will enter the 12th season of his career.

At 35, Kelce knows his team in the NFL is coming to a close sooner than later. He told the media yesterday that he will play until the tires fall off, indicating he can play a few more years.

Jones spoke to ESPN on Wednesday and said Kelce has at least four more seasons left:

“He’s got like four or five more years and what is he talking about, right? We can’t let TK go. It’s like we retire, we’ve got to retire together. Give me at least six, four years, then we’ll talk about it.’’

The Chiefs have won the last two Super Bowls and will look to make history by becoming the first team in NFL history to win three in a row.

The Chiefs have their core nucleus of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones and coach Andy Reid under contract for multiple years.

