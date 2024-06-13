  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Chris Jones stands up for Clark Hunt after Chiefs owner got graded F by NFLPA - “I got 2 middle fingers for them”

Chris Jones stands up for Clark Hunt after Chiefs owner got graded F by NFLPA - “I got 2 middle fingers for them”

By Robert Gullo
Modified Jun 13, 2024 20:37 GMT
Super Bowl LVIII - Kansas City Chiefs Media Availability
Chris Jones during Super Bowl LVIII - Kansas City Chiefs Media Availability

During the NFLPA's second annual club report cubs, Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt received an 'F' grade for last season.

Part of the owner's grades had to do with the team's facility investments and the experience of what it's like working inside the building.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones didn't take kindly to how his peers around the league rated his team's owner.

"They gave my owner an F … and I got 2 middle fingers for them. He gets an A-plus in my book," Jones said, via A to Z Sports.
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover

Hunt wasn't graded well as an owner likely due to players thinking the locker room would be renovated, which wasn't yet. The Chiefs were also going to add an air conditioning system to the locker rooms, something they didn't do.

Jones defended Hunt as a great owner. He pointed out that the Chiefs retained most of the defensive line that helped them win a Super Bowl this off-season.

A part of the reason the Chiefs' facility could be outdated is because of the uncertainty of the Chiefs renovating Arrowhead Stadium or playing at a new one.

Despite the bad grading, it doesn't seem to get in the Chiefs' way of their success as they've won back-to-back Super Bowls the last two seasons.

Chris Jones says that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has at least a good four years left in the NFL

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens
AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will enter the 12th season of his career.

At 35, Kelce knows his team in the NFL is coming to a close sooner than later. He told the media yesterday that he will play until the tires fall off, indicating he can play a few more years.

Jones spoke to ESPN on Wednesday and said Kelce has at least four more seasons left:

“He’s got like four or five more years and what is he talking about, right? We can’t let TK go. It’s like we retire, we’ve got to retire together. Give me at least six, four years, then we’ll talk about it.’’

The Chiefs have won the last two Super Bowls and will look to make history by becoming the first team in NFL history to win three in a row.

The Chiefs have their core nucleus of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones and coach Andy Reid under contract for multiple years.

If you use any quotes, please credit the Kansas City Chiefs, ESPN and H/T Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी