Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are dealing with an unfortunate situation just as the NFL kickoff gets near. The biggest defensive superstar on the team, defensive tackle Chris Jones, is holding out with hopes of signing a new deal that reflects his value in the league, but the two sides aren't close - and the season starts in three days.

Jones, who's the best defensive tackle not-named-Aaron-Donald in the league, has just one year left on his four-year deal signed in 2020. He will reach free agency in 2024 at 30 years of age, meaning that he has a final shot at a huge contract before his level starts to decline.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked how he feels with Jones away from the team, and responded that, at this point, he only cares about the guys who are preparing to play against the Detroit Lions on Thursday. His response prompted NFL fans to predict another monster season for the superstar quarterback:

When will the Kansas City Chiefs start their season?

The first game of the season will be this week at the Arrowhead Stadium, when the Chiefs take on the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7 at 8:30 PM ET.

Kansas City will once again start the season as the heavy favorites to win the Super Bowl, but since there has been no repeat champion since the Patriots era of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, one can sense how difficult it is to lift the trophy two straight times.

Can Patrick Mahomes lead the Chiefs to another Super Bowl in a loaded AFC?

Between Buffalo, Cincinnati and Kansas City, arguably the least strong roster is the Chiefs for 2023. You also have to include the Aaron Rodgers-led New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins as possible threats to Kansas City's dominance in the AFC.

In previous years, Patrick Mahomes made up for the roster's weaknesses, and it is arguably because of him that the Chiefs made the Super Bowl for the third time in five years. Could they make it four appearances in six years this season? Time will tell.