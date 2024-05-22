Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo wants Aaron Rodgers to "keep his mouth shut" and away from Pat McAfee Show

Chris Russo, a.k.a. Mad Dog, is tired of Aaron Rodgers' off-field activities. Rodgers remained in the public eye, despite playing just a few snaps of NFL football in 2023 largely, due to his proclivity to discuss current events, namely on the Pat McAfee Show. The New York Jets quarterback is healthy this year, and Russo would like to see him focus entirely on football.

Russo is known for epic rants and didn't hold back on Rodgers in any way. Via Awful Announcing, he said:

"Rodgers thinks he’s the smartest guy in the room. He’s not! Here’s what I want Aaron Rodgers to do…How about Aaron this year, keeps his mouth shut, no Hard Knocks."

He continued, imploring the Jets QB to be a challenge for the Kansas City Chiefs:

"Go out there, lead the Jets to 12, 13 wins and challenge the Chiefs to win it all. How about that? How about Rodgers just do that, not necessarily go on Pat McAfee every Tuesday to tell us what he thinks about the world."

Even when he wasn't playing football, Rodgers made weekly appearances on the former kicker's show. The conversations often devolved into political discussions or conspiracy talks, though Rodgers did use the platform to discuss the state of his health and the New York Jets as well.

Aaron Rodgers acknowledges season's importance

Following a lost year in 2023, Aaron Rodgers knows the pressure is on him to perform well and turn the New York Jets into a winner in 2024. He also has pressure to live up to the trade package he was acquired for and make sure he's the guy for the team right now.

Via ESPN, he said:

"If I don't do what I know I'm capable of doing, we're all probably going to be out of here. I like that kind of pressure, though."

The quarterback went on to say that it's a big year for him, too. He said that teams won't be as patient with older quarterbacks and will bring in young players to replace them if they don't perform. He cited the transition from Rodgers to Jordan Love in Green Bay as an example.