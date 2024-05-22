Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo wants Aaron Rodgers to "keep his mouth shut" and away from Pat McAfee Show

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • NFL Playoff Chances 2024-25
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Aaron Rodgers
  • Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo wants Aaron Rodgers to "keep his mouth shut" and away from Pat McAfee Show

Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo wants Aaron Rodgers to "keep his mouth shut" and away from Pat McAfee Show

By Zachary Roberts
Modified May 22, 2024 14:05 GMT
Aaron Rodgers frequently appears on the Pat McAfee Show
Aaron Rodgers frequently appears on the Pat McAfee Show

Chris Russo, a.k.a. Mad Dog, is tired of Aaron Rodgers' off-field activities. Rodgers remained in the public eye, despite playing just a few snaps of NFL football in 2023 largely, due to his proclivity to discuss current events, namely on the Pat McAfee Show. The New York Jets quarterback is healthy this year, and Russo would like to see him focus entirely on football.

Russo is known for epic rants and didn't hold back on Rodgers in any way. Via Awful Announcing, he said:

"Rodgers thinks he’s the smartest guy in the room. He’s not! Here’s what I want Aaron Rodgers to do…How about Aaron this year, keeps his mouth shut, no Hard Knocks."

He continued, imploring the Jets QB to be a challenge for the Kansas City Chiefs:

"Go out there, lead the Jets to 12, 13 wins and challenge the Chiefs to win it all. How about that? How about Rodgers just do that, not necessarily go on Pat McAfee every Tuesday to tell us what he thinks about the world."

Even when he wasn't playing football, Rodgers made weekly appearances on the former kicker's show. The conversations often devolved into political discussions or conspiracy talks, though Rodgers did use the platform to discuss the state of his health and the New York Jets as well.

Aaron Rodgers acknowledges season's importance

Following a lost year in 2023, Aaron Rodgers knows the pressure is on him to perform well and turn the New York Jets into a winner in 2024. He also has pressure to live up to the trade package he was acquired for and make sure he's the guy for the team right now.

Aaron Rodgers knows what this season means
Aaron Rodgers knows what this season means

Via ESPN, he said:

"If I don't do what I know I'm capable of doing, we're all probably going to be out of here. I like that kind of pressure, though."

The quarterback went on to say that it's a big year for him, too. He said that teams won't be as patient with older quarterbacks and will bring in young players to replace them if they don't perform. He cited the transition from Rodgers to Jordan Love in Green Bay as an example.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी