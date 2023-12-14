Chris Olave injury update: Latest on Saints WR for Week 15 Fantasy Football

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave was initially listed as questionable last Sunday for Week 14 clash against the Carolina Panthers. The 23-year-old receiver played through illness in the team’s thrashing 28-6 victory over the struggling Panthers.

Despite not being 100 percent fit, Olave played 34-of-52 offensive snaps, managed four catches for 28 yards, and sneaked his fourth touchdown of the 2023 NFL season. Fantasy Football players should note that his snap share dropped in Week 14 vs Panthers to 65 percent from the 80-plus percent that he managed in six of the first 10 games of the season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Latest info on Chris Olave's playing status for Week 15

An illness kept the 23-year-old out of action last week, but he appears on the Saints’ injury report on Week 15 for a different reason.

On Wednesday, Saints coach Dennis Allen confirmed to the media that Olave did not practice due to an ankle injury, as New Orleans prepare to face the resurgent New York Giants led by quarterback Danny DeVito in Week 15.

Expand Tweet

As per reports, the wide receiver's status will be monitored as the week passes by to gauge the severity of the injury as it's unknown at the moment.

In what has been a consistent run this campaign, Olave has already matched his 2022 receptions and touchdowns total with 918 yards in 13 games this season. He’s had four games with at least 100 yards and notably, Olave is also chasing his second consecutive 1,000-yard receiving campaign at the NFL level.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Saints ended their three-game losing streak, thanks to the dominating win over Panthers. Allen and Co.’s postseason hopes hang by a thread, as they hope to get back to .500 this season. The Saints are in a three-way tie for the NFC South with the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As for the Giants, they are riding on the DeVito wave after winning three straight as they look to pounce on the Wild Card spot. The Saints have historically been a menace to rookie quarterbacks with 66-of-126 for 709 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions. This game should be a battle worth watching, especially with DeVito's versatility.

New Orleans Saints injury report for Week 15

As per reports, several playmakers returned to practice after missing time with injuries. Saints will look to make the most vs Giants as wide receiver Rashid Shaheed and quarterback Taysom Hill (limited participants) are reportedly on track to take the field on Sunday.

Saints vs Giants injury report for Week 15

Apart from Olave, left tackle Andrus Peat missed practice with an illness.

Defensive end Isaiah Foskey (quad) and running back Kendre Miller (ankle) were also sidelined at practice. Tight end Jimmy Graham (rest), defensive end Cam Jordan (ankle), right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest, knee), and running back Jamaal Williams (groin) were also limited on Wednesday.