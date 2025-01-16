Chris Olave's brother frustrated with Aaron Glenn as Saints HC target drops bold take about coaching candidacy

Aaron Glenn's homecoming? It might not happen after all.

Chris Olave and the New Orleans Saints are looking for a new head coach. After the disappointment of the Dennis Allen era, with three seasons without a playoff appearance, the team is now looking to return to glory days after an underwhelming spell with their former head coach.

One of the main candidates for the job is Glenn, who currently works for the Detroit Lions as their defensive coordinator. Before working with Dan Campbell, he spent five years as the defensive backs coach for the Saints, and he also was part of their roster during the 2008 season.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Wednesday evening, reports emerged that he already has a job that he wants to take after the Lions' season is over. But, even with such a history playing for New Orleans, this isn't where he primarily wants to be: the reports stats that he's looking to become the head coach of the New York Jets.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

After the news emerged, however, Chris Olave's brother Josh took to Twitter to express his displeasure with the news, with Glenn becoming one of the hottest head coach candidates for the 2025 cycle:

Expand Tweet

He's not allowed to interview with any more teams as Detroit is back to playing this week following a Wild Card Round bye. The Lions will play the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round of the NFC.

Aaron Glenn makes feelings known about narrative of being "defensive coach" as Lions DC eyes HC role

It's no secret that both of the Lions' coordinators are strong candidates for head coach roles on other teams following the end of the season. But the message they want to pass is clear: they don't know about just one side of the ball.

Glenn spoke at length on Wednesday about why he's prepared to take over a team as a head coach, and not only as a coordinator:

"Here's the one thing that I will say about myself. I'm a coach, I just happen to be on defense. I understand the offense just as well as a number of people. So, if you want to hire me, you're gonna hire a coach, you're not gonna hire a defensive coach. I'm gonna talk to the offense just as much as I'm gonna talk to the defense."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.