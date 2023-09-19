Chris Olave made an astonishing one-handed catch from a pass by Derek Carr for the New Orleans Saints against their Monday Night Football against the Carolina Panthers. It was an amazing catch, where the throw was slightly ahead of him when running. He managed to juggle it in one hand and secure it when falling down.

But it also raised questions if that pass was as accurate as it should have been. The New Orleans Saints won the game 20-17 but it was not due to what Derek Carr did. He had a completion rate of less than 60 percent, no touchdowns and an interception for a passer rating of 65.5.

That has Saints fans worried that the veteran quarterback might waste the potential of the first round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Chris Olave celebrated but Derek Carr trolled by Saints fans

New Orleans fans were understandably excited by Chirs Olave but were worried that Derek Carr was not the right quarterback to bring out his full potential. Here are some of the best reactions on X, formerly known as Twitter.

2023 NFL season reinforces truth that wide receivers make their quarterbacks look better

Chris Olave's catch also showed why it is important to have good wide receivers and how they can make their quarterbacks look better.

For example, rivaling this catch was Garrett Wilson's opening night catch against the Buffalo Bills. The throw by the New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was not perfect in that instance, but he made it work. In many ways, it was even more important than Chris Olave's catch, because it led to a touchdown, which also allowed the Jets to come back into the game they were losing until then.

On the other side, if you do not have a wide receiver underperforming, they can make even great quarterbacks look bad. In the opening night loss for the Kansas City Chiefs to the Detroit Lions, Patrick Mahomes was intercepted after a perfectly thrown pass to Kadarius Toney was missed by the receiver and intercepted. There were other drops as well that meant that the reigning Super Bowl champions opened the 2023 NFL season with a loss.

So, the New Orleans Saints are fair to worry about whether Derek Carr is the right person for the job because Chris Olave might be making his quarterback look better. For a fanbase that saw Drew Brees lead them to a Super Bowl not too long ago, it is understandably difficult to fall in love with anything less than elite.