Taylor Swift watching Travis Kelce’s 2023 Week 3 game is the talk of the football world. Suddenly, die-hard Swifties are interested in the sport. Conversely, the sports media has constantly churned out stories about the actual score between the All-Pro tight end and the multi-awarded musician.

The articles are everywhere online, ranging from timelines of their encounters to Swift-inspired fantasy football team names. But while Kelce and Swift (not from the Philadelphia Eagles) are getting massive attention, one media personality isn’t buying whatever they have.

Chris Russo is not a believer in the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift connection

The veteran media personality is furious about all the attention Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting. That’s why he shared during his weekly appearance on ESPN’s First Take while a video of Swift with Kelce’s mother, Donna, playing in the background:

“Oh my God! Look at them! That mother didn’t want her in there! She wants to enjoy her son!”

Sports Illustrated’s Jimmy Traina tweeted Russo’s rant, wherein “Mad Dog” also said:

“Who takes their girlfriend two minutes into a relationship to visit mommy and daddy? Nobody does that! Then we have to show them walking out. And that, all of a sudden, she’s a big Kansas City Chiefs fan? She’s never heard of Lenny Dawson! Oh my God!”

Russo’s theatrics aren’t just for television’s sake. He really isn’t into the Kelce-Swift because it’s the same sentiment he shared during his “Mad Dog Unleashed” program last Monday.

Luckily for Kelce, he caught a touchdown pass during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 3 victory. In a post-game interview with FOX Sports’ Erin Andrews, quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he had to give Kelce his moment with Swift in attendance.

After the game, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were seen walking out of the locker room. They went to a dinner party with friends and family at a restaurant Kelce reserved.

Taylor Swift’s NFL appearance has a profound effect on Travis Kelce

While everyone invested in both personalities will continue to speculate about their real ties, Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium made Travis Kelce even more popular.

After watching the Chiefs defeat the Chicago Bears, the Kelce brothers’ podcast, New Heights, was ranked first overall in Apple’s charts. Kelce’s jersey sales also increased by roughly 400 percent, and he gained over 380,000 new Instagram followers. FOX Sports also benefitted as over 24 million people watched a 41-10 Chiefs blowout of the Bears.

But with the 12-time Grammy Award winner responding to Kelce’s invite, will she have a repeat appearance during the Chiefs’ future games? The world, except Russo, awaits.