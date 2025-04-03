Chris Simms predicts historic RB class with “10+ starters” in 2025 NFL Draft ft. Ashton Jeanty

NFL analyst Chris Simms believes the 2025 NFL Draft features a historic running-back class.

Ad

The depth at the running back position ahead of the draft has been a talking point. Ashton Jeanty is the top running back and is expected to be a top-10 pick, and others could also sneak into the first round.

Ahead of the draft, Simms took to social media and claimed there will be 10+ starters coming out of this draft at running back.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"A phenomenal RB class in this year's draft. Would not surprise me to see 10+ starters coming out of this group," Simms wrote on X.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The draft class is led by Jeanty and Omarion Hampton, who both could sneak into the first round. Outside of those two, the draft class also features the likes of RJ Harvey, Bhayshul Tuten, Treyveon Henderson, Quinshon Judkins, Kaleb Johnson, Dylan Sampson, LeQuint Allen, Trevor Etienne and Cam Skattebo among others and all could be starters in the NFL.

Jeanty is the top running back after finishing second for the Heisman and helping Boise State make the College Football Playoff. He rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Ad

NFL GM praises the running back class of 2025 NFL Draft

Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, Denver Broncos general manager George Paton is impressed with the running back class.

Paton said it is a strong class that can have starters all the way until the sixth round. With that, Paton expects his team to draft a running back and several other teams also selecting a running back.

Ad

"It's a strong class," Paton said, via the team website. "There are different flavors throughout the draft. I think you can get a good back in the second round up and all the way to the sixth round. That's how it is. There's just so many of them.

"The first- and second-down power back, you have the change-of-pace, you have the third-down [back] and you have the three-down [back]. [There are] not as many three-down backs, but it's a good class. We'll get a [running] back in this draft."

The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.