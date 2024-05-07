Chris Simms puts down "burning question" for Lamar Jackson's Ravens entering 2024 NFL season

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens became one of the most hyped teams of the 2024 season when they landed star running back Derrick Henry. In addition, they extended the contracts of wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Rashod Bateman, keeping them alongside sophomore Zay Flowers and tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely.

But for former player Chris Simms, there is one major concern: the offensive line, which has undergone massive changes after the departure of starters John Simpson, Kevin Zeitler, and Morgan Moses. Speaking with Ahmed Fareed on his NBC podcast Unbuttoned, Simms said:

"They have some holes to fill and figure out. [Andrew] Vorhees... he's the guy that got hurt at the Combine. And they drafted him in the seventh round... [Ronnie] Stanley being back, great. But Stanley has been hurt a lot. So that's scary. Linderbaum, awesome. Ben Cleveland, great. Right tackle - is that definitely the rookie [Roger] Rosengarten?"

"I mean, this is to me the burning question with this football team... They got to protect their man, Lamar. And they're not a dink and dunk throwing the football team. They want to throw the ball down the field. So that is the big thing."

HC John Harbaugh already impressed with two of Ravens' projected new OL starters

Two of the Ravens' projected new faces are already making a good account of themselves before head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Andrew Vorhees, a 2023 seventh-round pick out of USC who did not play that season after tearing his ACL during the combine, will finally be making his professional debut. He is expected to replace Simpson, who left for the New York Jets, at left guard.

If his showing at spring practice is any indication, he may be in for the long term. Speaking to the media on Saturday, Harbaugh said (via Sports Illustrated):

"He looked very well-trained. He's been here basically working out for a whole year. He was already a strong guy. He's moving his feet well, he's been studying for a whole year. I thought he looked like how you'd expect him to look."

Meanwhile, Harbaugh had this to say about Roger Rosengarten, Ravens' 62nd overall pick this year, who is expected to replace Moses (who has also joined the Jets) at right tackle:

"He moves his feet really well, you saw that out here, you see it on tape and in person. I hadn't watched him work out. I saw him in person at the (national) championship game a little bit, but that's different. You see him out here moving his feet, I'm like, 'OK, he's everything that we thought he would be athletically.'"

Ravens' last projected new starter is Ben Cleveland, who will assume the right guard position that Zeitler vacated to join the Detroit Lions. The holdovers are left tackle Ronnie Stanley and center Tyler Linderbaum.

