Chris Simms sees "lukewarm" interest in Shedeur Sanders benefiting Saints in 2025 NFL Draft

Colorado's Shedeur Sanders is one of the top quarterbacks entering this year's draft. Towards the end of the 2024-25 college season, many mock drafts had Sanders as a top-five pick, with many having him as No. 1.
In the last few months, odds have shifted heavily toward Miami quarterback Cam Ward being selected No. 1 by the Tennessee Titans. In recent mock drafts, analysts and experts have predicted Sanders to slide out of the top 10, with many now predicting that the New Orleans Saints will draft him.
On Monday's edition of Pro Football Talk, former NFL quarterback and analyst Chris Simms said:
"I don't know if there are a ton of teams that we feel are definitely watching Shedeur Sanders either, right? I think there's a lot of teams that are kind of lukewarm on him as well, so they [Saints] might be able to sit there at No. 9 and get him." (0:37)
While several teams in the top 10 could draft a quarterback (Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, New York Jets), they will likely select a different position as they've addressed the QB position this offseason. These teams could also add a quarterback in a later round.
Why Shedeur Sanders to the New Orleans Saints makes sense
With Cam Ward pretty much a lock to go No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans, it's unknown where Shedeur Sanders will land.
If Sanders does slide to the New Orleans Saints at pick No. 9, it makes sense for the Saints to draft him. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Saints starting quarterback Derek Carr has a shoulder injury that could sideline him for the season.
On Friday, Rapoport tweeted:
"The #Saints suddenly have a major QB question: Starter Derek Carr is now dealing with a shoulder injury that threatens his availability for this season, sources say. Carr is weighing options, including the possibility of surgery."
With Carr's season in jeopardy, the Saints may feel more of a need to draft a quarterback like Sanders.
Carr will enter the third year of his four-year, $150 million deal that he signed with the Saints in 2023. The Saints could look to move on from him after this season.
As of now, per DraftKings, the Saints' odds of drafting Sanders are -130.
