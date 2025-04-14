Chris Simms sees "lukewarm" interest in Shedeur Sanders benefiting Saints in 2025 NFL Draft

Colorado's Shedeur Sanders is one of the top quarterbacks entering this year's draft. Towards the end of the 2024-25 college season, many mock drafts had Sanders as a top-five pick, with many having him as No. 1.

Ad

In the last few months, odds have shifted heavily toward Miami quarterback Cam Ward being selected No. 1 by the Tennessee Titans. In recent mock drafts, analysts and experts have predicted Sanders to slide out of the top 10, with many now predicting that the New Orleans Saints will draft him.

On Monday's edition of Pro Football Talk, former NFL quarterback and analyst Chris Simms said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I don't know if there are a ton of teams that we feel are definitely watching Shedeur Sanders either, right? I think there's a lot of teams that are kind of lukewarm on him as well, so they [Saints] might be able to sit there at No. 9 and get him." (0:37)

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

While several teams in the top 10 could draft a quarterback (Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, New York Jets), they will likely select a different position as they've addressed the QB position this offseason. These teams could also add a quarterback in a later round.

Why Shedeur Sanders to the New Orleans Saints makes sense

Shedeur Sanders during Oklahoma State v Colorado - Source: Getty

With Cam Ward pretty much a lock to go No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans, it's unknown where Shedeur Sanders will land.

Ad

If Sanders does slide to the New Orleans Saints at pick No. 9, it makes sense for the Saints to draft him. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Saints starting quarterback Derek Carr has a shoulder injury that could sideline him for the season.

On Friday, Rapoport tweeted:

"The #Saints suddenly have a major QB question: Starter Derek Carr is now dealing with a shoulder injury that threatens his availability for this season, sources say. Carr is weighing options, including the possibility of surgery."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

With Carr's season in jeopardy, the Saints may feel more of a need to draft a quarterback like Sanders.

Carr will enter the third year of his four-year, $150 million deal that he signed with the Saints in 2023. The Saints could look to move on from him after this season.

As of now, per DraftKings, the Saints' odds of drafting Sanders are -130.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Gullo Rob William Gullo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism. He has interviewed several NFL athletes including Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Byron Jones, Adam Thielen, Hayden Hurst, Isiah Pacheco, Byron Murphy II, and Jerick McKinnon. Robert also serves as the sports editor/reporter for the New Britain Herald. Robert's passion for football began when he was three while watching it with his father and his older cousin deepened his love for the game. Know More

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.