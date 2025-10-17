  • home icon
  "Christ is King" "Shame on you": NFL fans rip Skip Bayless for slamming Travis Hunter's baptism timing

“Christ is King” “Shame on you”: NFL fans rip Skip Bayless for slamming Travis Hunter’s baptism timing

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 17, 2025 17:31 GMT
NFL fans rip Skip Bayless for slamming Travis Hunter's baptism timing (Image source - IMAGN/Getty)
NFL fans rip Skip Bayless for slamming Travis Hunter’s baptism timing (Image source - IMAGN/Getty)

NFL analyst Skip Bayless has been in the news for the wrong reasons after he called out Jacksonville Jaguars two-way phenom Travis Hunter for his decision to get baptized.

Hunter, who was allowed by the team to get baptized on Sunday morning, before the Week 6 clash against the Seattle Seahawks, was criticized by Bayless. The veteran analyst claimed that Hunter's decision suggested he was not focused on football.

"I am not suggesting that getting baptized was any kind of protest on Travis' part. It was just a stunning indication of where is head is at or not, at right now!" Bayless said. "It's not really into football right now."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Bayless comments drew the ire of NFL fans on social media.

"Terrible take; Christ is King. He takes priority over a game. This is something to be celebrated. He’s devotion to Christ will bring others closer to him."
"Putting Christ first in his life tells me his mind and heart are absolutely in the correct place. Shame on you. This is a bad take."
"Skips god and most our nation’s god is sport. So this makes sense to the mind serving that god."
"Well if anyone didn’t know what Skip Bayless is about they certainly do now…… what a statement."
"Stop claiming to be a Christian if you’re gonna spew nonsensical takes like this, Skip…"
Former NFL linebacker slams Skip Bayless for criticizing Travis Hunter

Skip Bayless' comment has received backlash from several prominent NFL entities, including former linebacker Emmanuel Acho. The player turned analyst slammed Bayless for questioning Travis Hunter ove rhis beliefs.

"Do not use a player practicing his faith is a reason to question his commitment," Acho said. "I would suggest a player practicing faith means he's more committed, means he's more mature, means he has more things in order, because instead of getting baptized, he could have been talking to her, talking to him talking about this, talking about that."

Hunter, who won the Heisman Trophy with the Colorado Buffaloes last season, was one of the highly rated players heading into the 2025 NFL draft. He was selected with the second pick by the Jaguars and has shown glimpses of his two-way ability in his rookie year.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
