Christen Harper models $1225 custom jacket for Jared Goff's Thanksgiving clash vs Packers

Jared Goff's fiancée, Christen Harper, showed her support for the Detroit Lions and the quarterback on Thanksgiving. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model posted a photo on her Instagram stories in which she is wearing a custom Lions jacket. She wore the jacket to the early Thursday afternoon game at Ford Field against the NFC North rival Green Bay Packers.

Harper tagged the designer Jeff Hamilton in the Instagram story, calling the jacket 'sick'. The jacket, featuring the Detroit Lions team logo, can be found on the designer's page and is sold on average for $1,750.00 each.

Christen Harper wearing a custom Jeff Hamilton Detroit Lions jacket.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Unfortunately for Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions, the jacket didn't bring good luck. The Lions lost their annual Thanksgiving game 29-22 to the Green Bay Packers.

Harper has worn the jacket to the Lions game in the past. For the Lions' Monday Night Football matchup on November 11, 2023, she also wore a one-of-a-kind piece. That jacket includes Goff's number 16 on the back.

How long have Christen Harper and Jared Goff been together?

Jared Goff and Christen Harper began dating in 2019 after meeting on a dating app. The model and actress revealed a few years later that she met Goff on Raya, a dating app used by celebrities.

The couple dated for three years until the Detroit Lions quarterback proposed in June 2022. The two were engaged on the beach during a summer vacation at the El Dorado Golf and Beach Club in Puerto Rico.

Goff has shown support for Harper's modeling career and journey with Sports Illustrated, even attending events alongside her. Harper has done the same, catching NFL games when she isn't even in town.

In 2021, a video of Harper during a Sports Illustrated swimsuit shoot went viral. She was told that Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions' 15-game losing streak had officially come to an end. When she was shown the video of the game ending, she was thrilled with pride and excitement.

Harper and Goff haven't stated when and if they have set a wedding date.