Christen Harper and Jared Goff are a popular, relatively private NFL couple. Together since 2019, the couple have come a long way. Despite wanting something different at the time, both Harper and Goff instantly clicked.

While the model promotes her recent SI Swimsuit launch, Goff is prepping for another NFL season.

During a recent interview, Harper went into the details of their dating life, and how they have made their relationship work. Busy with their schedules, it has been challenging for the couple to maintain their relationship.

"It was an interesting dynamic just to see how much work they put in and see how busy they really are," she said. "I mean, these guys are working so much and to see the other side of it is amazing. It took some balancing from both of our schedules to make it work".

Apparently, it was better at first because both Harper and Goff were busy. As their relationship progressed, it was more about give and take. She said:

"The offseason is more the time when I get to [focus on my projects]. And during the season he’s focused on his stuff, so it actually works out pretty well. But we find a way to make it work."

Christen Harper was the one to contact Jared Goff first

Despite some initial confusion, it was actually Harper who ended up messaging Goff first. While speaking with Fox News Digital, Harper claimed that it was her who messaged first, even though she thought it was the Detroit Lions QB.

Harper's advice? You have to be the one to message first if you want something.

"You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take."

Furthermore, they even met on a dating app, which Harper believes is quite common today. A few years ago, it was a little difficult to find someone online on dating sites. She said:

"Who knows if I would’ve ever met him? So I’m so happy that I went on that dating app five years ago."

The couple has been inseparable since 2019.

In another interview, Christen Harper revealed that she wasn't looking for anything serious when she met the NFL star. While she didn't know much about football, the model is often seen at Goff's NFL games now.

With the 2023 season approaching, one can expect more posts from the happy couple on Instagram.

