Christian Gonzalez sends 2-word message after linking up with Red Sox legend David Ortiz

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez met with Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz. On Sunday, he posted a picture of them on his Instagram story and showed his admiration for the CB in the caption.

"Boston Legend," Gonzalez wrote.

Check out the photo of Gonzalez and Ortiz below.

Ortiz played for the Boston Red Sox for 13 years. During that time, he was a 10-time MLB All-Star, a three-time World Series Champion, and a World Series MVP. He retired from baseball in 2016. As for Gonzalez, he has a long road ahead before he reaches the same level of notoriety as Ortiz in the Boston sporting world.

Gonzalez was selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft by the New England Patriots with the 17th overall pick. He just wrapped up his second NFL season, where he recorded 50 solo tackles, 11 passes defended, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery. He's preparing to enter his third season in the NFL with Mike Vrabel coming in for his first season as the head coach of the New England Patriots.

Vrabel brings a respected defensive mind to the Patriots, who have added a ton of depth to their defensive roster, setting up Gonzalez and Co. for success in 2025.

Who will the New England Patriots add in the 2025 NFL draft?

The New England Patriots enter a new era of the storied franchise's history. With Mike Vrabel signing on to head coach the team, the Patriots also hold the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. The selection puts them in a prime position to help their franchise. While Vrabel would likely love to take the best defensive player off the board, young quarterback Drake Maye could use some extra protection on an offensive line that was one of the worst in football in 2024.

Of course, with Travis Hunter likely to be available, a player who has shown elite ability at both wide receiver and cornerback, the opportunity to select the Colorado product may be too great to pass up for New England. With a few elite pass protectors expected to be on the board at New England's pick, perhaps the Patriots will decide to invest in their quarterback's protection.

Everything will become clear when the draft kicks off from Thursday, Apr. 24, to Saturday, Apr. 26, from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

